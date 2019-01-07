CROWN POINT — Crown Point boys basketball coach Clint Swan’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing.
When word began to spread that longtime Crown Point youth athletics coach Jack Pettit died Jan. 1, people reached out to Swan in masses. They wanted to know if it was true and Swan was left delivering the same painful news for 24 hours or so.
“It was hurtful to have to keep repeating it over and over again,” Swan said Friday.
Pettit, who was 69 when he died due to acute myelogenous leukemia, spent three and a half decades coaching baseball, basketball, golf and softball in and around Crown Point. He developed players in Swan’s system for years at the middle school and AAU levels and was in the midst of his first season coaching the Bulldogs’ freshman team when he died.
Pettit’s legacy couldn’t and shouldn’t be limited to the impact he made on the boys basketball program, Swan said, but there’s no denying he left his mark. Once Swan confirmed the news of Pettit’s death, former players and parents continued to flood his phone with their own Pettit stories.
“Gosh, what a legacy,” Swan said. “What a legacy, man. All of these people were coached by him and were impacted by him. It’s sad. It’s tragic. But man, shouldn’t we all be so lucky?”
"No Hops." That’s what Pettit called Crown Point sophomore Felix Meeks.
The nickname became a long running joke between player and coach that started back when Meeks played for the Indiana Drop AAU program as an eighth-grader. Pettit was an assistant coach on the team.
At first, the nickname confused Meeks and even bugged him a bit. He could jump plenty high.
But soon he caught onto Pettit’s ways.
“He was doing it to get me going and encourage me,” said Meeks, laughing. “Man, he would tell jokes and crack you up for hours. He just wanted you to smile.”
Pettit, a 1967 Crown Point graduate who spent his professional life working for Ford, went on to play baseball at Valparaiso University. He had a knack for connecting with athletes, Meeks said, and would go deep into a well of stories to relate to his players.
When Pettit saw an opportunity to teach, he took it.
“I guarantee he’s in a better place now probably coaching people up,” Crown Point senior Sam Snodgrass said.
Prior to Crown Point’s home win against Michigan City on Friday, a moment of silence was held in Pettit’s honor. The packed gym stood still. There wouldn’t have been many Crown Point parents or fans in attendance who didn’t recognize the name.
And while the grieving process continues, Swan said he’s thankful to have known and coached alongside Pettit. The impact he made truly couldn’t be calculated.
“You can’t measure it,” Swan said. “He was an awesome freshman coach. The kids loved him. Everyone loved him. I wish I had him on my staff longer than I did.”