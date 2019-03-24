State finals
Saturday's Scores
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Class 4A
Carmel 60, Ben Davis 55
Class 3A
Silver Creek 52, Culver Academies 49
Class 2A
Andrean 59, Linton-Stockton 54
Class A
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 60, Barr-Reeve 43
