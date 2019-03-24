Try 3 months for $3

State finals

Saturday's Scores

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Class 4A

Carmel 60, Ben Davis 55

Class 3A

Silver Creek 52, Culver Academies 49

Class 2A

Andrean 59, Linton-Stockton 54

Class A

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 60, Barr-Reeve 43

