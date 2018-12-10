LOWELL — Valparaiso has lofty goals this year.
Players like Brandon Newman and Nate Aerts will score a lot of points and garner a lot of attention. But the Vikings know that if they’re going to make a run, guys like senior point guard Colin Walls will be necessary.
“He’s an outstanding young man, a kid that is just a high IQ, plays extremely hard, tough as nails,” Vikings coach Barak Coolman said. “He’s one of those guys that, because of his IQ and because he’s always been short, he almost never puts himself in bad positions. He’s a great leader, a tremendous worker and just an outstanding young man.”
Height is something Walls has always had to overcome. He’s listed at 5-foot-6.
“When I’m as short as I am, I have to do something better than others,” Walls said. “I try to outwork people — even in practice outwork people — and hopefully that shows during the game.”
During the second quarter of Valparaiso's 77-64 win Friday at Lowell, Walls actually led both teams in rebounding with five. He did it by chasing down loose balls and putting himself in the right place at the right time.
“I just try to do whatever helps my team the most. That changes game by game,” Walls said. “(I try to do) all the little things that some people may not want to do.”
Walls certainly plays a leadership role for Valparaiso. He gathers the team in huddles. He’s a vocal presence during games.
He even calls most of the inbounds sets without the help of coaches.
“He’s fun to coach because he’s a coach on the floor for me,” Coolman said. “Normally, we’re on the same page and I’m thinking ‘Yeah, I was thinking the same thing.’ He’s just an extension of me.”
Coolman calls Walls a “key catalyst in the success” of the Vikings. Walls tossed out eight assists Friday and was an important piece of the Valparaiso defense as it held off the Red Devils in the fourth quarter.
“I watch the game all the time and the coaches have a lot of trust in me. That means a lot to me,” Walls said.
Walls probably won play college basketball. He plans to go to Indiana University or Marquette to study sports marketing.
But he knows he’s got some work to do first.
“Coach says it’s a grind. Instead of thinking about the goal down the road, we break it up into little pieces,” Walls said. “Every game, we work toward that goal later in the season.”