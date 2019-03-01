LAKE STATION — It was a packed house at Lake Station on Friday night as the Eagles hosted Andrean in the semifinals of the Class 2A Lake Station sectional.
Early on in the game, fans of both teams let out deafening cheers as the two squads traded baskets. Kyle Ross received a fair share of the applause. The 6-foot-7 sophomore pounded the glass and scored in a variety of ways to help Times No. 6 Andrean pull out to a 62-56 victory.
The 59ers advanced to the final, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
"There isn't a lot that anyone can do with him when he's that aggressive," 59ers coach Brad Stangel said. "When he's going to get offensive rebounds, there is not much people can do. Give him credit. He fought hard."
Ross air-balled his first shot attempt of the game, but it didn't take long for him to heat up. Ross buried three 3-pointers in the second quarter and poured in a game-high 29 points.
His most crucial bucket came late in the fourth quarter. With Andrean (16-8) leading 54-50, sophomore guard Nicky Flesher missed a floater in the paint. Ross grabbed the rebound and scored on a put-back layup with Eagles defenders draped all over him. And on the ensuing play, he forced a jump ball with Lake Station's Nate Dukich to give the ball back to Andrean.
"It was definitely big," Ross said. "I just try to get my hands on any ball I can and try to help the team, especially on defense. I'd do anything for them."
Ross scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory, but during the first few minutes of the game it was John Carrothers, who helped set the tone for the 59ers.
The senior scored seven of his 15 points in the first quarter, including a left-handed, and-1 layup. Carrothers attacked the basket relentlessly and when he didn't score, he dropped off a few assists to Ross.
Stangel commended Carrothers for his steady play on the offensive end, but stated that Carrothers' defensive effort shouldn't be overlooked. Carrothers took three charges during the game — two on Lake Station star Dominique Smith — and also swiped a handful of steals.
"I just remember back to playing AAU," Carrothers said. "Coach (Grayling) Gordon from Griffith, he was my AAU coach and he made us do the 'Iron Man' drill and the final thing you had to do was take a charge. And so I just feel like that's a game-changer."
Smith, who became Lake Station's all-time leading scorer in the Eagles' final regular-season game, finished with a team-high 19 points. Two of his points came on a dazzling coast-to-coast reverse layup midway through the second quarter.
Andrean held a seven-point halftime lead before Times No. 7 Lake Station (17-7) stormed back to take a 46-45 lead going into the final quarter. Down the stretch, the Eagles had multiple opportunities to hold on for a narrow victory. But ultimately Ross' rebounding and a few late-game free throws ended Lake Station's season.
The Eagles finished the season with a school record in wins, and as they walked off the court, Smith, Jared Jones and other members of the senior class couldn't hold back their tears.
In the locker room after the game, and before his seniors pulled off their jerseys for the final time, Lake Station coach Bob Burke made sure to remind his players that their season will be remembered for much more than their last loss.
"It was a great year," Burke said. "They didn't deserve to have me go in their and nitpick on what we did wrong. I wanted them to realize that they've changed a lot in the community with what they've done over their four years."