MERRILLVILLE — Kyle Ross said he’s motivated by the challenge.
The Andrean sophomore appreciates being pushed both in games and while training.
“Coach (Brad Stangel) always sets goals for us in practice. ‘Do this. Do that. Make this free throw or you’re running,’” Ross said. “Stuff like that, I think, makes you better as a person and makes you work harder.”
Ross said he spent the offseason lifting weights, working on his strength and speed.
“I think I’ve got other things down, shooting and everything,” he said. “I’ve just got to work on my body.”
Stangel said Ross puts in the extra time and has the desire to improve. It’s not just talk.
“He’s an energetic person to be around. His teammates respond to him,” Stangel said. “He’s been a joy for the year and a couple months we’ve had him.
“The smile on his face, it warms the room and his teammates feed off of that.”
The 6-foot-7 forward opened the season Nov. 19 with a 17-point, nine-rebound, three-steal, three-assist performance in a 52-38 win over Lake Central.
Ross is from St. John and went to middle school in the Lake Central school district. The Indians student section — full of teenagers he grew up with — heckled him for most of the night. He was booed the first few times he touched the ball, but that didn’t last.
“It just makes me want to block everything out and do what I do every day, just play basketball,” Ross said. “It makes me kind of mad inside. They were my friends. But they’ll respect when I play hard.”
Ross has individual goals for his sophomore year. He wants to average a double-double and score 20 points per game.
He took unofficial visits to both Iowa and Belmont in October and is being followed by several other college basketball programs.
But he talks more about what he wants to see the 59ers do as a whole. It starts with effort.
“We always set goals to work harder than last year. (We want to) possibly get to state if we could work really hard,” Ross said. “We want to build team chemistry.”