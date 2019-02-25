The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament, which begins Tuesday, sets the stage for stars to emerge in high school gyms across the state. Having a single player capable of taking over a game by himself to push his team through to the next game or round is a luxury few schools have.
But as last 10 days revealed, Lake Station, Portage and Valparaiso are among the fortunate programs with such a player.
Portage senior Maurion Martin (49 points), Valparaiso senior Brandon Newman (49) and Lake Station senior Dominique Smith (44) all exploded for a 40-plus night in a span of four days. They’ll lead the charge for their respective schools this postseason.
“You need those kinds of kids,” Valparaiso head coach Barak Coolman said. “Brandon’s a good scorer. There’s a lot of good scorers in the area. But for him, it doesn’t surprise me because when he’s feeling it and in rhythm the basket starts to look really big."
Newman’s 49 points in Valparaiso’s 87-42 win against Concord on Feb. 16 set a school record for points in a single game. Coolman admits that record could have come earlier too, considering Newman had 36 points in 23 minutes and 41 in 26 minutes in a pair of games earlier this year.
There was a point in the game with Newman six points away from the record when Coolman told him he could go get it. Newman responded with back-to-back made 3-pointers and a dunk and will next lead the Vikings (19-5) against Merrillville (11-12) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 4A Portage Sectional.
“You can’t script things or (think), ‘I’m gonna do it this game,’ or, 'I’m gonna go out there and do this,’” Newman said. “But you can envision it and see yourself doing it, and I guess somehow the universe will kind of move out of the way for you and allow you to do things like that that you dream about.”
Martin didn’t set a Portage record with 49 points in a 95-94 overtime loss to Lake Station on Feb. 19 but came close to it. His output is believed to be the third-most points scored by an Indians player and the most since Larry Petersen had 51 in 1957, according to local statistician Keith Nuest.
Martin, like Newman, is a scoring machine. Martin does the bulk of his work around the basket and at the free-throw line. He had a stretch of 34-35-34-28 earlier this year and will lead the Indians (10-14) on their own floor against Chesterton (16-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“He’s been a great player for us, especially after we lost seven seniors from last year,” Portage head coach Rick Snodgrass said. “Coming in, we knew he had to be one of our leaders on the court, and he’s done a good job of that.”
In the same game Martin dropped 49, it was Smith scoring 44 and getting the last laugh with the win.
The game marked the second time Smith had gone for more than 40 points this year. Lake Station head coach Bob Burke said Smith feeds off of the energy a crowd or environment can bring, which is all the more important this time of year.
Lake Station (17-6) got a bye in their Class 2A sectional and will play the winner of Andrean (14-8) and Bishop Noll (13-9) at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Every team needs that guy who you’re going to get the ball to in certain situations and is going to make the right play,” Burke said. “He’s really taken that on this year. In late-game situations, it’s not really about drawing up a play. Now it’s a conversation of how we get Dominique involved.
“Those are real nice players to have.”
Valparaiso and Portage can also attest to that.
Times staff reporter Robbie Weinstein contributed to this report.