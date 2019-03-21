Four Region players earned "Supreme 15" honors by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Seniors Brandon Newman of Valparaiso and Colin Kenney of Marquette Catholic plus junior Johnell Davis of 21st Century and sophomore Keon Thompson of Merrillville received accolades on the IBCA/Subway All-State team.
Several other local players were also honored.
Among seniors, Jevon Morris was named to the Large School All-State squad, while John Carrothers of Class 2A state finalist Andrean and Whiting's G'Angelo Reillo were named to the Small School All-State team.
Among underclassmen, Chesterton's Jake Wadding was named to the Large School All-State squad, while Carrothers' teammate Kyle Ross and Washington Township's Austin Darnell were named to the Small School All-State team.
Many players received honorable mention.
Among seniors, Nathan Aerts (Valparaiso), Luke Barach (Hanover Central), Trevor Braden (Morgan Township), Colin Burton (Washington Township), Elias Gerodemos (Crown Point), Drake Gunn (LaPorte), Rayshaun Howard (Michigan City), Dustin Hudak (Lowell), Tim Lawson (Griffith), Maurion Martin (Portage) and Dominique Smith (Lake Station) made the list.
Non-seniors Luka Balac (Munster), Da’Vion Davis (Calumet), Nate Dukich (Lake Station), Gavin Herrema, Ben Lins and Cade Walstra (all from Covenant Christian), Triyontae Lomax (21st Century), Dominic Lucido (Hanover Central), Christopher Mantis (Lowell), Quimari Peterson (West Side) and Cole Wireman (Kouts) made the list.