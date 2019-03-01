MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Sometimes, it really is all about the shoes.
21st Century junior Johnell Davis picked up a pair of new Nike Kobe AD sneakers on Tuesday. He scored nine points in the Cougars’ win over Morgan Township on Wednesday, 13 fewer than his season average.
Thursday, Davis broke in the kicks a little better. And on Friday, he scored 17 points in 21st Century’s 69-42 win over Washington Township in the Class 1A sectional semifinal.
“I was a little frustrated playing that Wednesday game,” Davis said. “I couldn’t find a rhythm. My feet hurt with some new shoes.”
Davis also had 12 rebounds.
Washington averaged 67.3 points per contest coming into Friday. It was the lowest total the Senators (17-7) were held to since Dec. 12.
“We always try to get the game up tempo. We were able to do that tonight. We were able to get out and run, and that was very important,” Cougars coach Rodney Williams said. “We’re playing probably the best defense we’ve played all year, and this time of the season, you’ve got to be able to defend.”
21st Century (18-6) went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter, punctuated by a series in which Davis had a steal and fast-break dunk. The Senators threw the ball away on the next possession, and Davis scored again.
A game that was close early saw the Cougars in front by 13 points.
“We knew they were going to come out slow and they play a 2-3 (zone). They think we can’t shoot the ball,” Davis said. “We wanted to come out with energy and kind of jump out ahead.”
21st Century will meet Kouts in the sectional championship Saturday night. The Cougars won a regular season meeting with the Mustangs 73-65 on Feb. 8.
“We’re going to have our work cut out,” Williams said. “We’ve just got to defend, rebound and run the basketball. If we do that, we’ll do well.”
Triyonte Lomax had 16 points for the Cougars. Colin Burton led the Senators with 20 points.
