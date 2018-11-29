1. Valparaiso (1) 1-0
Valparaiso started with a dominant win over Hobart last Wednesday, as Brandon Newman exploded for 36 points and 15 rebounds. The Vikings don't play again until Saturday against 21st Century.
2. Munster (2) 2-0
Munster won big against Bishop Noll last Wednesday and earned its first road win of the year at Portage on Saturday. The Mustangs host Hammond and Morton this weekend.
3. Chesterton (4) 2-0
The Trojans earned an impressive opening win over 21st Century last week. A talented Lowell team could test Chesterton on Saturday.
4. Merrillville (5) 1-0
Merrillville opened with a road win over E.C. Central and could be tested by South Bend Riley at home on Saturday.
5. West Side (NR) 1-0
West Side breaks into the Top 10 after a home win over previously ranked Marquette Catholic and a comfortable road win against Gavit. The Cougars' trip to Michigan City on Friday should be one of the weekend's best games.
6. Andrean (6) 2-0
Andrean hosts Michigan City on Tuesday in its only game this coming week. Wins over Lake Central and at Morton are nice, but the Wolves will provide a new challenge.
7. 21st Century (9) 2-1
The Cougars rebounded from a competitive loss to Chesterton with wins over Indianapolis Tindley and Roosevelt. Johnell Davis poured in 21 points against the Trojans.
8. Michigan City (NR) 2-0
Michigan City has a huge week ahead with a pair of Top 10 opponents on the docket. Big man Rayshon Howard leads the Wolves, but Michigan City's guards might be underrated.
9. Griffith (10) 0-0
Griffith stays toward the bottom of the rankings for now, and a busy week awaits: The Panthers visit Clark on Thursday before hosting Lake Station on Saturday and 21st Century on Tuesday.
10. Lowell (NR) 1-0
Lowell started its season with a win over Hanover Central, as Dustin Hudak and Christopher Mantis combined for 38 points. Saturday's visit to Chesterton will give an idea if the Red Devils can challenge Munster in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
On the bubble: Bowman Academy (2-1); Convenant Christian (2-0); Crown Point (1-0); Kouts (2-0).