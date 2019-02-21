Last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.
Final Poll
1. Valparaiso (1) 18-5
Senior and Purdue commit Brandon Newman exploded for a career-high and school-record 49 points in Valparaiso's most recent win over Concord. The Vikings close out the regular season at home Friday against South Bend Clay and will face Merrillville in the first road of the Class 4A Portage Sectional on Wednesday.
2. Griffith (2) 18-4
The Panthers are in the midst of an 11-game winning streak and haven't lost a game this calendar year. Griffith will look to sustain its momentum against E.C. Central in its regular-season finale Friday and then turn its attention to Hammond on Tuesday in the Class 3A Gavit Sectional.
3. Munster (4) 18-4
The Mustangs have won their last two games by an average of 34.5 points. Munster will finish out the regular season Friday against LaPorte and face Lake Central on Wednesday in the Class 4A Crown Point Sectional.
4. Chesterton (3) 16-5
The Trojans lost 67-39 to Valparaiso in their last outing and will look to bounce back against West Side on Friday. Chesterton takes on host Portage in a Class 4A sectional on Tuesday.
5. 21st Century (6) 15-6
Entering Thursday evening, the Cougars had won eight straight games and appear to be peaking as the postseason approaches. 21st Century will take on host Morgan Township on Tuesday in a Class A sectional.
6. Andrean (5) 14-8
The 59ers bounced back from a 19-point loss to Munster and earned an eight-point win over Hammond in their season finale. Andrean will play Bishop Noll on Tuesday in the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional.
7. Lake Station (NR) 17-6
Senior Dominique Smith continues his outstanding season for the Eagles. He exploded for a career-high 44 points in an overtime win against Portage and became the school's all-time leading scorer in a victory over Morgan Township. Host Lake Station received a bye in a Class 2A sectional and will open postseason play March 1.
8. Kouts (6) 19-3
The Mustangs dropped a tight home game to Hanover Central but bounced back to beat River Forest in overtime. Thanks to a scheduling quirk, Kouts will face LaCrosse twice this coming week: on Friday to end the regular season and on Tuesday in the first round of the Class A Morgan Township Sectional.
9. West Side (NR) 14-7
It was an uneventful week for the Cougars, who rolled past Roosevelt on Tuesday. That changes Friday, however, as West Side hosts No. 4 Chesterton. West Side faces either Gavit or Lighthouse on March 1 in the Class 3A Gavit Sectional.
10. Crown Point (5) 12-8
Crown Point narrowly beat Portage and lost to Lake Central, so the Bulldogs move down. They open Class 4A sectional play against Morton on Wednesday and could face No. 3 Munster two days later.
On the bubble: Calumet (15-8), Hammond (14-6), Washington Township (15-6).