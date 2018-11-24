KNOX — Last season, Morgan Township departed its locker room after coach Eric Braden's halftime speeches and consistently blitzed opponents.
In Saturday's season-opening 61-48 loss at Knox, the exact opposite happened. After the Cherokees built a slim lead in the second quarter, Knox stunned Morgan Township 18-5 thanks to uncharacteristic turnovers by one of the Porter County Conference's preseason favorites.
“It was poor shot selection at times,” Cherokees coach Eric Braden said. “I mean, our outside shots weren't falling, so I say, 'No more 3's; let's start taking the ball to the basket.' … I'd rather have that game at the very beginning of the season than at the very end of the season.”
The out-of-place turnovers led to offensive production that Braden called “terrible,” and senior guard Trevor Braden said he isn't used to coughing the ball up so much. Trevor Braden averaged 4.0 turnovers per game a year ago but beat that total in the first half alone.
Trevor Braden and senior guard Cody Maxwell said they expect the offense to work itself out and that the team doesn't need more than minor tweaks. Eric Braden said he expects the setback to re-awaken the Cherokees in practice the next few days.
“I think I was just nervous; the team was nervous,” Trevor Braden said. “You've got to have a short-term memory in basketball, so every quarter, you've just got to start over; next game, you've just got to start over and act like it's a new game. So (there's) nothing to really do except forget it and move on and practice hard on Monday.”
Knox broke out to an 8-2 lead early, but Morgan Township struck back with its 2-1-2 press to take the lead in the second quarter. Trevor Braden pounded the ball in frustration after each turnover, although his energy on defense didn't wane.
Braden's quickness and athleticism disrupted Knox's offense and stood out amid a 10-guard game, as he ignited multiple fast breaks with deflections and blocks. Near the end of the first half, he picked up the ball after a Knox turnover and flew down the court — long, dirty-blond hair bouncing — and flipped a behind-the-back pass to Cody Maxwell, who drew a foul. The flair that helped Braden average 21.3 points per game last season had resurfaced, and Morgan Township grabbed the lead.
The Cherokees couldn't contain Knox's Eian Coad, however, as the senior guard splashed 3 after 3 and scored 24 points on 7 for 10 shooting. Trevor Braden led Morgan Township with 17 points on mostly tough jump shots and Hunter Swivel added 13, but Jared Prater stepped up in support of Coad with 21 points for Knox.
“We knew (Coad) was a good shooter,” Braden said. “I thought at times we had good energy, things were clicking, then we give up a 3. There's something to build on.”