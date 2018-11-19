Big picture: Andrean did well early and it did well late.
The 59ers boys basketball team allowed Lake Central back into Monday’s game in the second quarter before pulling away from the Indians. Andrean, The Times' No. 6 team, would go on to win 52-38 in Merrillville.
“This is a big game for us. We’ve got a couple guys who would go to Lake Central if they didn’t go here,” sophomore Kyle Ross said. “It means a lot to me.”
Ross went to middle school in the L.C. school district. He led Andrean in scoring and rebounding Monday.
The 59ers shot well in the early portion of the game, jumping out to a 12-3 lead halfway into the opening frame.
“We got good looks. We made shots. Then, in the second quarter we decided to keep shooting and they didn’t go in. That’s when it got a little tighter,” 59ers coach Brad Stangel said. “We took better shots early. We took better shots in the third quarter. But our second quarter we kind of fell in love with those early shots that we did make.”
L.C. cut the lead to two points with just over three minutes left in the first half.
Turning point: The 59ers went on a 21-3 run from late in the second quarter until nearly the end of third quarter. Ross was on the bench for much of that run with three fouls.
“I thought our possessions were better in the third quarter,” Stangel said. “We made them take tough shots and rebounded a little better. ”
Andrean player of the game: Ross -- He had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Lake Central player of the game: Junior guard Nick Anderson -- He scored 13 points and pulled down four rebounds.
Quote: “Jonny’s been here for three years. This is game 51 for him,” Stangel said of senior guard John Carrothers. “He has worked so hard to be able to be a leader on our team and do what he did in the second half.”
Carrothers scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half.
Beyond the box score: Andrean has now won three consecutive season-opening games over Lake Central.
Up next: South Bend Washington at Lake Central (0-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Andrean (1-0) at Morton, 7 p.m. Nov. 27.