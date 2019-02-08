Big picture: The Merrillville boys basketball team collectively exhaled after Friday’s 71-68 Duneland Athletic Conference win over LaPorte in Merrillville.
The Pirates came into the night having lost three in a row and seven of eight, including three of the last four conference games.
“Hearing those guys be happy again in the locker room, that’s the big thing. There is no better feeling than winning,” Merrillville coach T.J. Lux said. “We’ve had a tough run, a lot of games on the road, a lot of really good teams that we’ve played.”
Sophomore guard Keon Thompson led the Pirates with 30 points, three shy of his career high. He’s been playing with an illness for the last few games, he said.
“I’m trying to get back in my groove. It feels great to be back,” Thompson said.
Senior forward Rishard Balkcom added 22 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Merrillville.
LaPorte made 11 3-pointers in the game, led by senior guard Jake Spence’s five. Garrott Ott-Large hit three in the final two minutes to help keep the Slicers alive.
“They’ve got some good players, some skilled offensive guys,” Lux said. “They’re a good team.”
Merrillville will travel 80 miles to see Warsaw on Saturday afternoon. Lux said the game will be a test.
Turning point: Merrillville senior forward Lavari Ruffin scored four points, including two free throws, in the final minute to help the Pirates hold off the Slicers.
LaPorte player of the game: Spence - He finished with 20 points.
Merrillville player of the game: Thompson - He scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half, including 11 in the first quarter.
Quote: “You don’t really see shooters like that, like (Spence),” Thompson said. “He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen in this conference.”
Beyond the box score: At halftime, Merrillville inducted wrestling, track and football middle school and varsity assistant coach Joe Atria, head cheer coach Lori Govert and football assistant coach Dennis Hamilton into its coaching hall of fame. All three are still active.
Up next: Goshen at LaPorte (11-8, 3-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Merrillville (9-9, 2-3) at Warsaw, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.