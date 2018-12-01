Big picture: Chesterton flexed its depth, spacing and unselfishness Saturday night at home by hitting 10 3-pointers and holding Lowell to 10 points in the second half of a 54-29 victory in nonconference action featuring two teams that came into the night unbeaten.
Lowell played catch-up for all but the first few moments and never got on track as Chesterton played solid help defense and took what was given to them on the offensive end as the Times No. 3 Trojans improved to 3-0.
Chesterton is littered with shooters, even with second-leading returning scorer Tyler Nelson still out with an injury, and Lowell’s 1-3-1 zone was shaded toward fixation on Chesterton standout Jake Wadding when he was near the lane. Thus, five different players canned treys for the Trojans mainly because they were cleared to launch.
“I thought we were patient … and to our kids’ credit, they found some windows and were able to knock some down,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “If we’re in rhythm, and it’s a good one, that’s it.”
Meanwhile, No. 10 Lowell made just four field goals the entire second half.
“I thought our attention to detail on the defensive end was really good, and that’s going to have to be what we’re really good at as we get into conference and the season,” Urban said. “I thought the guys off the basketball did a really good job helping.”
Turning point: Despite standout Jake Wadding sitting on the bench for most of the third quarter, Chesterton ran off eight straight points, closing the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 28-21 lead and change it to 38-23. “With Wad out, everyone just had to do their job because everyone plays their role,” Chesterton senior Kolton Cardenas said.
Lowell player of the game: Senior guard Dustin Hudak -- The 6-foot-4 pillar of versatility had five of Lowell’s first eight points and led the Red Devils with 12. He was often the focus of Chesterton’s defensive rotation but still got lose for open jumpers. Adam Edwards added seven points for the Red Devils.
Chesterton player of the game: Senior point guard Kolton Cardenas -- The 6-footer drained three 3-pointers and paced the Trojans with 11. “I’m a pass-first type of guy, but tonight I had open shots and hit a couple of them,” Cardenas said. “When I have opportunities I just take them.”
Quote: “I love our depth because all of our guys play hard, and we play amazing as a team,” Chesterton senior Kolton Cardenas said. “I feel like chemistry is better than talent most of the time.”
Beyond the box score: Chesterton beat Lowell in early-season nonconference play for the third consecutive year.
Up next: Hebron (1-2) at Lowell (2-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday. Roosevelt (1-2) at Chesterton (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday.