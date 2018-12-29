NEW CASTLE — Before the season, Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman pieced together a schedule that would take his team all over Indiana in search of the toughest competition possible.
Road trips to Marion and Zionsville. The yearly date with Elkhart Memorial. And, of course, a trek to New Castle for two games at the Hall of Fame Classic.
The Times No. 1 Vikings' 2-3 record in this stretch could've been better, but they feel they built something as it came to an end with a 58-55 win over Westview in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic third-place game Saturday.
“I think it shows that we can play with anyone in the state,” Valparaiso senior guard Brandon Newman said. “When we play our game the way we're supposed to — offense and defense — we can compete with the best of them.”
In New Castle alone, Valparaiso saw two polar opposite teams that both look like favorites in their respective classes. Warren Central brought balanced scoring and all-around athleticism the Vikings hadn't seen this season, while Westview's Charlie Yoder forced them to deal with an efficient, high-volume shooter who burned them for 37 points from all over the floor.
Freed from Warren Central's long arms and quick feet that gave Valparaiso trouble in its earlier loss, the Vikings looked sharp on offense early. Nate Aerts and C.J. Opperman asserted themselves in the first quarter, and Newman looked unstoppable as ever with 28 points.
Eight of nine Vikings who saw the court scored, and Newman opened up looks for teammates by forcing defensive rotations. Even with foul trouble for Aerts, Valparaiso's second-leading scorer, the Vikings controlled the first three quarters.
“I felt like we played well, and then fatigue set in,” Coolman said. “(Westview is) a bunch of winners who never quit. That's why they're gonna compete for a state title in (Class) 2A. I was pleased with our guys.”
Newman himself took advantage of Westview's smaller team with a pair of put-backs in the first quarter, and he jumped passing lanes for two breakaway finishes. The Warriors fought back thanks to a flurry from Yoder, but Valparaiso senior guard Colin Walls swished a 60-foot heave to give the Vikings a 37-27 lead at the half.
Valparaiso's bulky front line helped the Vikings grab 12 offensive rebounds, and they needed every one of them. Yoder led a Westview comeback with buckets from all over the floor, and Westview cut Valparaiso's lead to 56-55 with 1:40 remaining.
“That was I think some of the issues that we need to get better at,” Coolman said. “(With) the fatigue, we didn't quite get to where we needed to be (as a) team, defensively. We kind of left people out to dry against a really good player, and he took advantage of that.”
At that point, an intricate game of keep-away began, with basketball as a side show. Valparaiso swung the ball around for a minute and 32 seconds, interrupted by what Aerts called a “huge” offensive rebound by Max Otterbacher.
Westview (7-3) eventually fouled Newman, who made two free throws to push the lead to three. Yoder's last-ditch shot missed, and Valparaiso (8-3) escaped with perhaps its best win of the season.
“Obviously, there's things that we need to continue to work on and continue to learn, but that's what today is all about,” Coolman said. “We made big strides, even in a week.”