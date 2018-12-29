NEW CASTLE — From the opening tip at the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic, Valparaiso's Brandon Newman made it clear he was the best player on the court. It just wasn't enough for the Vikings to defeat defending Class 4A state champion Warren Central.
Newman scored 33 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and started the game with a vicious swat less than five seconds after tip-off. But Jesse Bingham's layup in the last 10 seconds gave the top-ranked Warriors a 59-55 win.
“Obviously, Brandon's a very good basketball player,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “So for him to be able to showcase what he can do in the (context) of a really big game against a really good opponent, that's really good for him. … Brandon's one of the few guys that can just create his own points.”
Valparaiso's senior stud dominated, rendering great defense useless as he forced the ball in the hoop from all angles. Newman seemingly didn't get an open shot all game but still made 11 of 18 field goals, contorting his body in the lane to finish over Warren Central's long and athletic front line.
When Valparaiso appeared out of it, down 14 points in the second half, Newman didn't assert himself the same way. That didn't last. The Purdue commit hauled the Vikings back into it with a personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game. Newman's contested 3 with just over one minute left tied the game at 55, but Valparaiso didn't score again.
“I felt that I was kind of hiding a bit in the third, not being as aggressive,” Newman said. “We were also losing, and the lead and the spread kept getting greater. I did whatever I could for the team.”
Newman's brilliance helped Valparaiso to an early lead, as he knocked in a tough turnaround jumper, a contested 3-pointer, a well-defended lefty layup and a step-back long 2 with a hand in his face in quick succession.
Warren Central won most other aspects of the game, however, and got up 13 more attempts in the first half. The Vikings held a lead for much of the first quarter behind Newman's heroics, but their offense slowed down in the second.
Warren Central used its athleticism advantage, crashing the glass to the tune of 11 offensive rebounds and forcing 12 turnovers. Aside from a basket and the foul from senior guard Colin Walls late in the game, the Vikings' supporting players didn't create much offense.
“I think most of our guys just scored in the context of the game,” Coolman said. “It was a dogfight. They're a good defensive team, and we took what they gave us. I didn't feel like our guys weren't looking to score.”
Valparaiso suffered its third loss in a row after a 7-0 start marked by huge margins against middling competition — the Vikings' strength of schedule by Indiana's Sagarin computer ratings ranked 116th entering Saturday. Still, Valparaiso had the ball in the last minute of a tie game against a Warriors team that has now won 39 consecutive games.
“Obviously, it's a tough loss, but I'm proud of how the guys fought back in that fourth quarter,” Walls said. “We took a big step today. A big step. And now it's just keeping that level and maybe even taking some steps above that.”