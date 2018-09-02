For the second Sunday in a row, Valparaiso High boys basketball standout Brandon Newman took to Twitter and made a big announcement.
Newman, a four-star recruit, posted a picture on Twitter that revealed his top four schools: Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State and Xavier.
A 6-foot-4, 175-pound shooting guard, Newman took an official visit to Purdue on Thursday, per 247sports.com. It was his first official visit, according to Jake Weingarten, the owner of the recruiting website stockrisers.com.
The announcement came one week after Newman posted on Twitter that he was returning to Valparaiso High for his senior season. He had originally planned to play at Montverde Academy in Florida. He said in the tweet that he decided to play for his hometown school because of his mother's health.
Newman averaged 24.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a junior. Attempts to reach him Sunday were not successful.
Valparaiso opens the season on Nov. 21 with a home game against Hobart.
Times Correspondent Paul Oren contributed to this report.