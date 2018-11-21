VALPARAISO — Brandon Newman has his goals for his senior season written on his wall.
Among them is a lofty one: Mr. Basketball.
“That and winning a state championship, I think those are my biggest things,” Valparaiso’s senior guard said.
Newman and his Times No. 1 Vikings teammates took a big first step Wednesday with a 76-27 win over Hobart. He paced Valparaiso with 36 points, 15 rebounds and four steals.
“Every kid wants to be Mr. Basketball if they play basketball in Indiana,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. "He’s just another kid who has a basketball dream, just like every one of these kids that are lacing up. Two years ago, he wasn’t going to be recruiting by a Power Five school. But because of his drive and his pursuit of excellence and his willingness to be coachable, he’s now one of the elite basketball players in the state of Indiana.”
That’s not the only thing the Purdue commit has in common with the rest of the state’s varsity hoops players, Coolman said.
“He is your typical teenage boy. He loves his phone. He likes his friends. He likes girls. He has the insecurities of every teenage boy. He has the dreams of every teenage boy,” Coolman said. “Sometimes you look at a kid who’s in the conversation with Mr. Basketball, you think he’s something different. The great thing about Brandon is he doesn’t carry himself like that in the hallway, like ‘I’m Mr. Basketball. I’m going to Purdue.’ He's just another Valpo student.”
Newman set himself apart early Wednesday, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. The outburst included a pair of steals, which led to breakaway dunks.
But after the game, Newman was more proud of calling out defenses and screens for his teammates.
“My first two years here, you wouldn’t have seen me do that,” he said. “I didn’t really do it in the first half even, at least not the first quarter. But we were all so juiced (for the start of the season).”
That’s the type of thing that Newman wanted to improve on for his senior year. He wants to be more of a leader.
Coolman said he’s studied leadership and discussed it with Newman.
“All leadership is is influence, the ability to influence people,” Coolman said. “It’s an ever-growing process as a leader. Millions of books have been written on it but the essence is really just influence. And Brandon has great influence. When Brandon plays really well, guys follow.”