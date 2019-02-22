VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s boys basketball seniors look forward to Monday.
Yes, you read that correctly. While the rest of the world powers through the Sunday Scaries and wakes up grumpy to start its week, the Vikings get excited.
Every Monday at 6:30 p.m., the seniors — Nate Aerts, Jake Evans, Brandon Newman, Max Otterbacher and Colin Walls — head to Valparaiso Nazarene Church for one of their favorite parts of the week. They welcome between 25 and 50 local students of all ages for a one-hour get-together known as the Breakfast Club.
As Valparaiso’s public address announcer rattled off the class’ resume prior to an 81-35 senior night win over South Bend Clay on Friday, accomplishments like three straight Duneland Athletic Conference championships and a sectional title stood out. But the seniors said they're as proud of their mentorship of future Vikings as anything else.
“It’s something that I’m very proud of that they’re a part of,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “It’s guys learning to do life and overcome the distractions and the troubles of this world.”
Evans’ father, Shawn, is the church’s pastor and started the Club during the seniors’ freshman year as a way for Valparaiso athletes to mentor younger students. Initially, the group met at a local Schoop’s on Wednesdays to discuss their faith and current topics.
Over its four years, the Club has grown from eight people at its outset. Its surging numbers forced a move to the church, and the Club routinely welcomes in guest speakers. It’s an important enough part of the Vikings’ week that they frequently ask Coolman to fix the practice schedule so they don’t miss out on Monday nights.
“It’s not just wins and losses and and sectionals and conference championships,” Otterbacher said. “It’s a community here, and we try to pass down the proper character, the proper effort and work ethic.”
After parents shed their tears and the focus turned to basketball, Valparaiso attacked immediately. Newman drew a foul at the rim and knocked down two free throws to start the game, and the Vikings opened with a 12-2 run.
Clay held its ground for a few minutes, but Valparaiso soon pulled away. Newman, who finished with 22 points, kicked the ball out from the post to an open Aerts, who nailed a 3 to put the hosts up 34-10 late in the half. The Vikings finished the second quarter on a 19-2 run to enter halftime up 42-12.
Coolman removed his seniors with 7:46 remaining in the game to a standing ovation as parents, fans and students saluted the Vikings for their careers. Valparaiso starts its postseason ready to fight for more than trophies — the Vikings want to add memories.
“Every time we win, we get to spend more time together,” Coolman said. “Eventually, this is gonna end. We know it. But we want to try to get as many moments together as we can as we finish out this senior year for these guys.”