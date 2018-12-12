Big Picture: Brandon Newman helped the Valparaiso basketball team shake off a sluggish start on Wednesday night as the Purdue recruit had 41 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Vikings to a 74-32 win over Washington Twp. The Senators jumped out to a 12-5 lead before Newman scored back-to-back baskets that jump started a 23-4 run.
Turning Point: With the game tied 14-14 to start the second quarter, Newman knocked down a 3-pointer and added eight more points in the frame to push Valparaiso to a 32-19 halftime lead.
Washington Township player of the game: Senior guard Colin Burton — He led the Senators with 10 points and five rebounds.
Valparaiso player of the game: Newman did a little bit of everything on Wednesday night — The senior finished with 41 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Beyond the box score: Newman was honored before the game for becoming the 15th player in Valparaiso program history to reach 1,000 career points. Newman eclipsed the mark against Kankakee Valley last Saturday. Newman has now outscored the opposition in four of Valparaiso's five games this season.
Quote: "It's a lot of fun to watch Brandon, but also to know that he's just scratching the surface of what he'll be able to do. His future is so bright even while the present is really good." Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said.
Up next: Washington Twp. (3-2) vs. North Judson (1-3), Friday, 7 p.m.; Valparaiso (5-0) vs. East Chicago Central (0-4), Friday, 7 p.m.