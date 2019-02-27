PORTAGE — Shortly into the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Class 4A Portage Sectional quarterfinal, the ball deflected out of bounds off of Valparaiso on what seemed like a routine play with the Vikings up by 21.
It wasn't routine to Vikings coach Barak Coolman, however. Coolman approached midcourt clapping continuously and exhorting his team.
“Keep working! This is fun!” Coolman yelled.
For the Vikings, it certainly was. Valparaiso locked down on defense to beat Merrillville 49-31 in a game that wasn't as close as the score.
“We just locked in and played our good shell defense,” Coolman said. “That's been the thing that we've been hanging our hat on the last couple of weeks, and it's really made a difference for us. We just made it tough for them, were all on the same page, and it paid off for us.”
Merrillville was coming off a 65-point outing against Penn in its last regular-season game and hadn't scored fewer than 34 all season. Valparaiso's team defense has ratcheted up multiple notches recently: It held Chesterton star Jake Wadding to 13 points on Feb. 15 and Merrillville star sophomore guard Keon Thompson to seven on 3 of 14 shooting Wednesday.
The Vikings have become experts on shading help defenders toward opposing ball-handlers. While Brandon Newman scored 20 points and continues to score mostly whenever he wants, it's hard for one player to beat Valparaiso all by himself. Merrillville shot 30.2 percent from the field.
“We spend a lot of practice just going over defensive fundamentals and stuff, and it really showed tonight,” Valparaiso senior wing Nate Aerts said. “I think it all just kind of starts with talking. If you can talk and say where someone is, that helps everyone. We're a good help-side team, so that really helps us going against a player like Keon.”
Valparaiso's defense looked as good as it has all season in holding Merrillville to two points in the first quarter. The Pirates finally got on the board when Jeremiah Howard scored six minutes into the game, but Merrillville couldn't generate clean shots at the rim and grabbed few offensive boards as Newman skied for multiple contested rebounds.
Newman broke the game open early in the second when he canned a pair of 3s and hung in the air for a basket and the foul. The senior guard turned toward Valparaiso's student section and cheerleaders, flexed his muscles and then buried the free throw to give the Vikings a 19-3 lead. Valparaiso led 25-8 at half.
“We had a couple of early turnovers that kind of got us back on our heels, and then we had a couple of looks that we didn't cash in on early, and then it just kind of snowballed from there,” Merrillville coach T.J. Lux said. “The big difference in the game was just the physicality. … You've got to see it, you've got to feel it and you've got to experience, like, 'I don't want that to happen again.'”
Valparaiso opened up a 49-20 lead in the fourth quarter before Merrillville scored the final 11 points. For a Vikings team eyeing a deep postseason run and with Mr. Basketball potentially at stake for Newman, it's a good time to peak.
“You've got seniors that are experienced, and then the whole team that's experienced," Coolman said. "You've got eight guys that played significant minutes last year at this time. You're getting closer to the end, and when you get closer to the end, your focus gets a lot (better).”