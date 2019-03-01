PORTAGE — Early in the third quarter of Friday's game, Valparaiso sophomore guard Colton Jones saw an opportunity he doesn't get often.
Jones found himself with the ball on a 2-on-1 fast-break with senior guard Brandon Newman. Instead of going in for a layup or drawing a foul, Jones tossed the ball off the backboard to the notoriously high-flying Newman for an ambitious alley-oop attempt.
The angle wasn't quite right, and the ball slipped through Newman's hands. It was just about the only play that didn't go the Times No. 1 Vikings' direction in an 80-30 win over Kankakee Valley in the Class 4A Portage Sectional semifinals.
“I'm usually not one to throw him the lobs in practice or anything, but I just thought it was the time,” Jones said. “He was definitely not ready for it. I looked back, and I thought he was gonna get it done. I was sprinting back on defense after that.”
Newman confirmed that he didn't expect Jones to go off the backboard, but the idea still typified Valparaiso's mindset. The Vikings racked up 18 assists spread across seven players, which Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said was his favorite stat as the team shot 57 percent from the field.
In Valparaiso's high-profile, early-season game against Warren Central in New Castle, Newman at times had to dominate the ball for his team to score. The Vikings have shown more balance recently, and they said that's key to maintaining their offensive production.
“We had a few plays that maybe were a little uncharacteristic, a little too much,” Coolman said. “But overall, we kept playing the right way, we kept sharing the ball, we kept defending, we kept running all of the things we needed to build on.”
Kankakee Valley held even early. The white-clad Kougars' faith erupted when senior big man Wade Williams swatted away a shot and when junior guard Grant Marshall tied the game at seven shortly after.
Then, Newman took over. The Purdue commit barely missed what would have been a two-handed dunk plus the foul, but made both free-throws. Newman knocked down a contested 3 on the next possession before stealing the ball at half-court and approaching the top of the key, where he drew a three-shot foul.
Newman made the first two free-throws, and Max Otterbacher corralled a miss on the third for a second-chance finish. This extended sequence tipped off what became a 40-6 run for Valparaiso to end the first half.
“I feel like we just matched their energy pretty well at the beginning,” Williams said. “Then we just ran out of steam throughout the first quarter, and we started missing shots.”
Newman led Valparaiso again with 29 points on 9 of 13 shooting and left the game for good along with fellow seniors Nate Aerts and Colin Walls late in the third quarter. Kankakee Valley (13-12) finishes with its first winning season since 2012-13, while Valparaiso (21-5) advances to face Times No. 4 Chesterton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.