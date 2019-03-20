Chesterton's Jake Wadding and 21st Century's Johnell Davis capped off productive junior seasons by leading their teams to sectional championships. Now, both will join the Indiana Junior All-Stars team.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) announced Wednesday that Davis and Wadding are among this year's 24 selections.
"It's a privilege to be on that team, and I'm really excited for (Wadding)," Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. "It's a great opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting down there and being able to watch him."
The team will play three games in June — on June 1 against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars in Kentucky, June 3 against the Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville and June 5 against the Indiana Senior All-Stars at a site to be named later.
The Indiana Seniors roster has yet to be announced, but Lake Central head coach Dave Milausnic will serve as an assistant.
Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard, scored 25.0 points per game while grabbing 10.1 rebounds to go with 3.2 assists and 3.4 steals. He scored 31 points on 12 of 18 shooting in the Cougars' sectional championship victory over Kouts.
Wadding averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field. The 6-foot-4 forward scored 18 in a season-ending loss to Penn at the Class 4A Michigan City Regional semifinal.
"Everybody you talk to just says how neat of an experience it is," Urban said. "I know Jake, and he'll take full advantage of the experience. He'll have fun with it."