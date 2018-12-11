Big picture: A bit of disappointment.
That’s the first emotion junior Tyler Nelson said he felt when his free-throw try on an and-1 to potentially put Chesterton up nine points with less than three minutes left bounded off the front of the rim.
Then Jake Wadding came soaring in.
“All I see is Jake flying across,” Nelson said. “Huge moment.”
Wadding, a 6-foot-4 junior, pounced off the block, into the lane and tipped Nelson’s miss in to put the Trojans up 10 on E.C. Central with just 2:58 showing on the clock. Chesterton went on to win 56-46 on Tuesday in East Chicago — despite trailing at the half — behind Wadding’s 27-point effort.
“That was so big,” Nelson said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about it. That’s such a hard play to make and for Jake to do that? It was just a big moment.”
Nelson’s own moment came 90 seconds earlier when his 3-pointer from the corner off an inbound tied things up with 4:20 left. Senior Drew Vanderwoude knocked down his own 3-pointer after a defensive stop to give the Trojans a three-point lead before a steal and bucket by freshman guard Travis Grayson extended it to five.
Wadding nailed yet another 3-pointer for Chesterton from the top of the key, Nelson finished a layup through contact and then Wadding tipped in a missed free throw for the dagger on a rally that left E.C. Central without any answers despite having the better of Chesterton early on.
“I thought in the first half we were trying to force it a little too quick,” Chesterton head coach Marc Urban said. “We finally slowed down a little bit and just moved it, found some open looks. Jake hit some good ones, Drew stepped up and hit a big one and Tyler hit one in the corner that was big.”
Chesterton player of the game: Wadding – The forward poured in 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He hit the shots Chesterton needed down the stretch.
East Chicago player of the game: Junior guard Shammon Williams – He scored nine of his 11 points in the second quarter to lead E.C. Central’s charge. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Turning point: Grayon’s steal and bucket to push the lead to five late gave Chesterton the breathing room it needed.
Beyond the box score: Nelson played in just his second game since spraining an ankle in a scrimmage against Munster.
Up next: Chesterton (5-0, 1-0) at Highland, 7 p.m. Friday; E.C. Central (0-4) at Michigan City, 7 p.m. Thursday