CHESTERTON — Even with the loss of three starters from last season's 21-4 team, Chesterton figured to be a tough out in the Duneland Athletic Conference this season.
If the Trojans' look anything like they did Saturday night the rest of the season, they could be more than that.
While the Times No. 4 Trojans remain focused on their play rather than the league standings, Chesterton felt its 64-54 defeat of No. 5 Merrillville was a nice first step.
“I told these guys, 'The Duneland Conference is loaded,'” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “Every game is gonna be a battle. I think that anybody can beat anybody in our conference. It's one of those things, you've got to take care of games at home if you're gonna have a chance to win it.”
Fresh off an uneven showing at the Noblesville Tournament in December, the Trojans held Merrillville 11 points below its season average despite a frantic fourth quarter and led the entire second half. Junior forward Jake Wadding muscled his way around and through Pirate defenders en route to 28 points, and freshman point guard Travis Grayson provided sound decision-making.
While Valparaiso, Michigan City and Crown Point could have something to say in the league, Wadding said the win had extra significance after Merrillville won last season's two matchups by a combined 41 points. Neither team looks the same as last year, but the Trojans showcased their depth and defensive toughness. Plus, Wadding's combination of strength, quickness and athleticism provide unique challenges for defenses to deal with.
“He's just a really, really tough guard, because he's long, but he's physical with how he attacks,” Merrillville coach T.J. Lux said. “He's not afraid of contact, he goes into guys. He finished pretty well tonight.”
Chesterton and Merrillville went back and forth initially, as Pirates sophomore guard Keon Thompson, who finished with 33 points, kept the visitors in contact. The Trojans held Merrillville scoreless for the first 4:20 of the second quarter to build a small lead, but Thompson broke the drought by scoring the Pirates' next six points.
Thompson attacked off the dribble for mid-range pull-ups and spinning layups, but he didn't get much support in the first half. It didn't help that Merrillville starting center Rishard Balkcom found himself slapped with his second foul shortly into the second quarter, which sent him to the bench for the rest of the half.
“He's a really good basketball player,” Urban said. “He's improved a ton since last year. You're never comfortable when he has the basketball in his hand.”
Chesterton (9-2) gradually built its lead to double digits before Merrillville (7-4) closed to within seven in the fourth, but Wadding came through with a block and transition slam on the other end. The Trojans took advantage of multiple Merrillville turnovers late, and the Pirates couldn't survive the easy baskets.
Up 12 with 4.2 seconds left, senior guard Jack Eaton waved the Chesterton fans out of their seats to celebrate the win, the Trojans' Noblesville and Merrillville woes nowhere to be found.