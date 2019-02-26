PORTAGE — When Jake Wadding pulled down a long rebound early in the third quarter of Tuesday's Class 4A Portage Sectional quarterfinal game, he knew he had an opening.
Wadding pushed the ball up the court, evaded a defender with a behind-the-back dribble mid-sprint, then elevated for a contested, two-handed jam. The whistle blew for a Portage timeout, and Wadding pumped his fist, heading to the bench surrounded by teammates for an airborn chest bump with junior forward Jake Warren.
The dunk capped an 11-2 Chesterton run and a memorable night for Wadding, who scored his 1,000th point in the first quarter. Most importantly for Wadding, he led the Trojans to a 62-39 win with 26 points after Chesterton trailed for most of the first half.
“That's the Jake I know,” Chesterton junior guard Tyler Nelson said. “I've played with him since I was in fifth grade. That's really cool to see him score 1,000 points. Only five guys at Chesterton have done it.”
Wadding's imminent addition to the club had been “looming” for a while, according to Chesterton coach Marc Urban, and the bruising power forward played one of his best games of the season. Coming off consecutive losses to Valparaiso and West Side, the Trojans put up a 45-16 second-half performance to wipe away any concerns.
Nelson also looked himself again after missing time with a left ankle injury. Thanks to rest and some always-handy medical tape, Nelson scored 18 points with three 3-pointers.
“It was huge to have him back,” Urban said. “He played really good and stepped up — made some big plays, and looked good, looked strong. So we got him back at a good time.”
Portage (10-15) opened the game in a 2-3 zone that at times morphed into a 1-3-1. Chesterton (17-6) kept the ball moving with side-to-side rotations, but the Trojans created few good shots in the first quarter and committed a handful of turnovers against the active zone.
The hosts led for most of the first half and slowly created separation. Portage senior guard Jalen Smith gave the Indians a five-point lead midway through the second quarter with a quick-release 3 from the right corner, but Nelson answered with one of his own from the left wing.
Nelson and Wadding scored all of the Trojans' first-half points. Portage entered intermission with a 23-17 lead when Maurion Martin, who led the Indians with 15 points, found Smith streaking ahead for a buzzer-beating layup.
“He did a real nice job this year being the one (player) who got playing time (last year) coming back,” Portage coach Rick Snodgrass said of Martin. “I'm gonna miss all the seniors. My thing tonight going into the game was play as hard as we could possibly play. I thought we did that — we just didn't have enough horses to beat a good team.”
Chesterton's 11-2 run gave it a small lead, and that opened up as the Trojans crashed the offensive boards and got whatever shots they wanted in the second half. With the win, Urban's squad advances to face Michigan City at 6 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinals.
“We just came out with more energy, I guess,” Wadding said. “We have to keep it going through this week and further on in the season.”