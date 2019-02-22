Big picture: West Side senior Jimmie Washington didn’t quite know what to do.
He had just hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left in his final home game with the Cougars. His Times No. 9 West Side teammates were running up to hug him, slap his back and do whatever else they could to get ahold of him as they sealed a 49-47 upset win over No. 4 Chesterton in Gary.
Washington’s momentum from the scrum drove him to center court. He lifted up his arms in disbelief over what had just happened. The senior on senior night got the sendoff few others ever get the chance to experience.
“It was a lot of emotion running through my head,” Washington said.
Truth is, that last play wasn’t meant for Washington.
It was meant for sophomore guard Quimari Peterson.
But plans change when the final seconds are ticking off the clock, your team is down two points and you catch the ball with an open look from beyond the arc. Washington, who said he was feeling more confident with his shot lately, squared up and let it fly.
“Thank you to my point guard Quimari Peterson,” Washington said, still drying off after getting showered with water in the locker room by his teammates. “Thank you. That’s a great way to cap off my senior night.”
Chesterton, which led by nine at halftime but got outscored by 11 in the third quarter, called timeout after Washington’s go-ahead shot. The Trojans managed to get the ball into senior Jake Wadding’s hands, and he went the entire length of the floor looking to tie the game.
As Wadding got into the lane looking for a layup, West Side junior Paris Roberson slid over and took a charge.
“You put the ball in the best player’s hands,” Chesterton head coach Marc Urban said. “He was able to get pretty deep there. The guy slid over, took a charge and made a big play. You know? He made a play.”
So did Washington about a minute earlier.
“It was a great senior win,” he said.
Turning point: West Side came out of halftime looking like a different team. The Cougars outscored the Trojans 19-8 in the third quarter to climb back into contention and set the table for the dramatic finish.
West Side player of the game: Peterson – He scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out the assist on Washington’s game-winner.
Chesterton player of the game: Wadding – He continues to do it all for the Trojans. He scored 14, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and picked up a steal.
Quote: “The whole year starting this summer we’ve been playing like a family,” West Side head coach Chris Buggs said. “No kid is trying to play like a hero. Everybody shares the ball and plays together. That’s what I like about our team.”
Beyond the box score: West Side enters the playoffs having won four of its past five.
Up next: Chesterton (16-6) vs. Portage (10-14), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Class 4A Portage Sectional; West Side (15-7) vs. winner of Gavit/Lighthouse, 7 p.m. Friday at Class 3A Gavit Sectional at Hammond Civic Center