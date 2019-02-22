MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Washington Township made some memories Friday night.
The Senators boys basketball team fought off a pesky Morgan Township team to win 56-53, clinching its second consecutive Porter County Conference round-robin title. It’s Washington Township’s third time earning at least a share in four years.
“It’s huge,” Senators coach Scott Bowersock said. “We had a little bit of an off game. Morgan played really well on their senior night. It’s a county rival.”
This is the first Senators team in program history to go undefeated in conference, Bowersock said.
“It’s one of the most important things on our agenda at the beginning of the year,” senior Colin Burton said. “We didn’t get (the PCC tournament title) but we got this one.”
Burton and Morgan Township’s Trevor Braden took over in the second quarter. The seniors traded blows as the teams traded the lead.
“Me and Trevor played AAU together and we’ve been best friends since probably sixth grade, so it was a lot of fun for us,” Burton said. “We’ve been thinking about that since probably elementary school, us battling. It’ll be one of my favorite memories right there.”
Braden scored 16 for the hosts in the first half. Burton led the Senators with 17 at the break and Washington Township (16-6, 7-0) led 31-30.
“I don’t think we played very well in the first half at all. We left a lot of loose balls on the ground. Offensively we were kind of stagnant,” Bowersock said. “If it wasn’t for (Burton), he kept us in the game single-handedly.”
Braden almost brought his team back in the final minute, converting a pair of layups despite drawing fouls. He finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Bowersock said. “You’re looking at the two best players, with Colin and Trevor, in our conference, to me.”
Burton scored 23 points to lead the Senators.
The Cherokees (13-8, 4-3) finish the regular season losing seven of 10 games dating back to a 72-45 loss to the Senators in the PCC tournament semifinals.
“When we had to get stops, we did. When we had to get rebounds, we did,” Bowersock said. “At this time of the season, one point, three points, it’s just about winning. When it comes to sectional time, it’s about surviving and advancing.”
The teams could meet again in the sectional semifinals if both win their first-round games. Morgan Townshhip, which hosts the Class 1A sectional, will play 21st Century at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Washington Township will meet Hammond Academy later that night.