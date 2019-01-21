KOUTS — The memory of blowing a 16-point lead to Morgan Twp. last year in the Porter County Conference tournament was all too clear to Washington Twp. senior Colin Burton.
After the Senators once again jumped out to a fast start in the PCC semifinals on Monday night, it was Burton who made sure that lead never went away. Burton scored 10 of his 19 points in the second quarter and Washington Twp. never relented after jumping out to a 15-point lead, knocking off the Cherokees 72-45 in Monday’s first game.
“Last year we were up big at the half and we let it get away,” Burton said. “It was made pretty clear to us that we were to keep staying aggressive.”
The Senators (10-3) will take on host Kouts on Tuesday night in the PCC title game after the Mustangs (11-1) beat Westville 78-54 in the second semifinal.
The victory gives Washington Twp. a date with history on Tuesday night as the Senators are looking for their first PCC tournament title. Every other active PCC school has won at least one tournament title and the Mustangs are one of four active schools with at least 10. Bowersock wants to treat Tuesday’s game like any other, but Burton is aware of what’s at stake.
“This isn’t just any other game,” Burton said. “This is the chance for us to do something that hasn’t been done in 90-plus years for our community. We have to come out and we can’t have any second thoughts about not winning this game. It’s my last year, so this is really big for me.”
Washington Twp. scored the first 13 points of the game and led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter. Knowing the experienced Cherokees, last season’s tournament champions, would eventually make a run in the second quarter, the Senators stayed aggressive and pushed the ball in transition after every Morgan Twp. miss.
“We came out with a lot of defensive energy and we told our guys it was all about getting stops,” Washington Twp. coach Scott Bowersock said. “We had one heck of a start. We wanted to get out and push to try to get easy buckets when we got stops.”
Austin Darnell had a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Senators. If it wasn’t Burton driving straight to the basket, it was Darnell cleaning up misses in the paint and using his size to dominate the game. The 6-foot-7 Darnell scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half as Washington Twp. never allowed Morgan Twp. to get comfortable.
“We knew that we had to come out and stop them right away,” Darnell said. “They never really went on a run because we kept it up the entire game.”
Trevor Braden led the Cherokees (10-2) with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Bubba Anderson and Ethan Lesko each added six points.
Kouts rolls past Westville
The Mustangs are back in the PCC title game for the first time in six years and Kouts will be looking for its first title since 2011 after an impressive 78-54 win over Westville. Senior guard Brent Wireman delivered an excellent all-around performance Monday with 12 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and seven steals. Sophomore Cale Wireman had a game-high 25 points while Anthony Norman added 16 points and seven rebounds.
“Our guys came out with good energy and we really got up and down the floor,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “We came out ready to play. We really need Brent, especially because he gets everyone else involved. When you have seniors who have been there before, you like to rely on those guys.”
The Mustangs now have a chance to avenge their only loss of the season after falling 75-72 on the road to Washington Twp. on Jan. 11.
“The thing we need to remind our guys is that it’s just a game,” Duzan said. “We didn’t feel like we played our best against Washington Twp. and I’m sure Scott (Bowersock) would say the same thing about his team. There’s going to be a lot on the line and it’s going to be the team that plays the best in the halfcourt that is going to be successful. We both like to get up and down the court. It will be a fun game. One of your goals every year is to be playing for the PCC tournament title and now we have that chance.”
PCC Tournament semifinals: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp.
