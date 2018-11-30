MICHIGAN CITY — Players flew up and down Michigan City's court on Friday as the Wolves and visiting West Side ran fast break after fast break, the ball never staying in one place long. But the defining sequence didn't from a Wolves ball-handler or one of the Cougars' many shooters.
Rather, West Side forward Parion Roberson turned the game on two hustle plays with less than two minutes remaining. The burly forward stepped in for a charge and screamed to the heavens as West Side gained possession up six with 2:13 left, then threw himself on the floor for good measure for a loose ball less than one minute later. West Side called timeout, and the Times No. 5 Cougars escaped with a 64-58 win.
“He played well at the right time,” West Side coach Chris Buggs said. “I just think all of them in total picked their spots to do well right as we needed it.”
While the No. 8 Wolves and Cougars displayed their speed and athleticism, Roberson, who finished with 11 points, used his bulk. Roberson was the strongest player on the floor, and it showed on the offensive end — he drew plenty of contact and shot a game-high eight free throws.
As the game tightened up late, Roberson didn't flinch. The sophomore made 7-of-8 attempts from the line, displaying the form his late grandmother, Cynthia Dixon, would remind him to use.
“Before she passed, she had told me to flick my wrist and stuff,” Roberson said. “So every free throw I take, I just think of her.”
Roberson led a balanced scoring effort for West Side, as four Cougars scored between eight and 13 points. West Side jumped out to an early lead thanks to its aggressive 2-3 zone, deflecting pass after pass and swarming Wolves senior forward Rayshon Howard in the post. Michigan City coach John Boyd said he felt the Wolves “played tentative,” and the Cougars led by as much as 13 after a long triple from Quimari Peterson.
Howard still powered his way to 19 points, finishing over smaller Cougars when he got looks at the rim. What little momentum Michigan City had built up vanished, however, when Mykel Reynolds buried an open three-pointer from the top of the key to beat the first-half buzzer.
“West Side played very well in that first half," Boyd said. "They got out, they were able to (assert) themselves and make some very athletic plays.”
West Side (3-0) opened the second half with two straight three-pointers from Jimmie Washington Jr., but Michigan City (2-1) stormed back. The Wolves tied the game at 50 midway through the third quarter, and the game stayed tight the rest of the way. West Side's physical play made the difference, however, as the Cougars earned what Roberson called a “statement” win along the way in a season they hope will extend well into March.
“Those guys, they need motivation a lot of times, so they use certain things to motivate them,” Buggs said. “We talk about each game of the season being like a little quiz. The ultimate test is at the end of the season: the playoffs.”