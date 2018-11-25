Big picture: The West Side boys basketball team did enough early and enough late to beat Times No. 8 Marquette Catholic 86-76 in the second game of the 11th Lakeshore Classic on Saturday in Gary.
The Cougars jumped out to a 25-14 lead after one quarter before Marquette Catholic charged back. West Side outscored Marquette Catholic by an even wider margin, 28-13, in the final quarter.
“We ran out of gas and when we ran out of gas, we weren’t smart,” West Side coach Chris Buggs said. “I think in the fourth quarter, we kind of dug in a little bit and played within our system and it helped us.”
Colin Kenney nearly willed the Blazers back, scoring 16 points in the third quarter and finishing with 34.
“I think we were sloppy. We were tentative, maybe a little bit soft out of the gate,” Marquette Catholic coach Fred Mooney said. “When we figured out we can play with them, we were more assertive and some good things started to happen.”
Highly-touted freshman Jalen Washington made his debut for West Side. He scored four points before leaving the game with a left shoulder injury.
Turning point: West Side expanded its advantage with an 8-0 run in the final minutes, mostly on steals and breakaway layups.
Marquette Catholic player of the game: Kenney - The senior guard, who has committed to Furman, hit four 3-pointers and made eight of 10 free throws. West Side player of the game: Sophomore point guard Quimari Peterson and senior guard Emmanuel Calhoun - They led the Cougars with 18 points each. Quote: “The plan worked, I just think that we’re young. And being young, we kind of wore ourselves down. Our I.Q. wasn’t the highest tonight,” Buggs said. Beyond the box score: Saturday night opened Mooney’s 29th season as a varsity head coach. It’s his second at the helm in Michigan City after 16 years coaching basketball and 11 leading the football team at Hammond Baptist. He also spent 11 seasons coaching junior varsity and two leading middle school basketball. Up next: West Side (1-0) at Gavit, 7 p.m. Tuesday; South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette Catholic (0-1) 6 p.m. Saturday.
Marquette Catholic's Sidney Mahone works for a rebound as Gary West Side's Jimmie Washington Jr., left and Emmanuel Calhoun defends in the first half Saturday night at West Side.
John Luke
Gary West Side's Emmanuel Calhoun goes up to shoot as Marquette Cathoic's Joe Andershock defends in the first half Saturday night at West Side.
John Luke
Gary West Side's Quimari Peterson shoots as Marquette Catholic's Colin Kenney defends in the first half Saturday night at West Side.
John Luke, The Times
Marquette Catholic's Sidney Mahone looks to pass as Gary West Side's Nathan Irby Jr, left and Parion Robersono defends in the first half Saturday night at West Side.
John Luke
Gary West Side's Quimari Peterson drives toward the basket as the Cougars play Marquette Catholic Saturday night at West Side.
John Luke
