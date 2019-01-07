GARY — Quimari Peterson is only a sophomore, but he’s trying to become a leader.
It’s finally starting to take.
“He tries to lead by example. He’s a quiet kid. He’s very humble and I like that about him,” West Side coach Chris Buggs said. “We’re trying to make him a leader, but it’s not a natural thing.”
On a team with only three seniors, the starting point guard is looked to for authority and guidance — even if that player is a 10th grader.
“I’m doing whatever I got to do to make this team win,” Peterson said. “I’m holding everybody accountable, making sure they do the right stuff not just on the court but in school, too.”
Buggs said he and his staff are cognizant of the bond within the Cougars locker room.
“They’re like family. They’ve been together for so long,” Buggs said. “I think their togetherness and that family atmosphere, it makes it a little uncomfortable for (Peterson) to be a leader. It’s something that he needs to work on because he’s a good point guard.”
Peterson scored a career-best 25 points in the Cougars’ 58-40 win over Bowman Academy on Friday. He was looking for the ball and going to the basket with every opportunity.
Peterson said he felt like he needed to get his team up for a game with the city rival.
“We pretty much were locked in,” he said. “We just did what we had to do.”
Buggs believes Peterson would prefer scoring 12 points with eight rebounds and eight or nine assists to dropping 25 again.
“He’s not driven by scoring. He’s actually driven by winning. He really is,” Buggs said. “We’ve been on him about trying to be more of a scorer. He has the ability to do that, but it’s not something he wants to do. It’s like we’re forcing him to.”
The quiet and reserved Peterson steers the conversation away from his individual accomplishments and toward West Side as a whole.
“He’s a good teammate. He really tries to get everybody involved,” Buggs said. “Every day he gets a little better in practice, as far as his vocal leadership.”
That extends to the team’s group text messages, where Peterson’s been trying to take on more of a commanding role. It’s still difficult for him to speak up when one of his teammates needs some tough love, Buggs said.
“That’s the kind of atmosphere we have, where we really don’t have one leader right now. But for his career, he needs to work on that,” Buggs said.