MICHIGAN CITY — The first quarter of Drew Eubank's head coaching debut couldn't have gone much worse.
Westville's new boys basketball coach found himself searching for answers when a 28-footer from Michigan City's Daijon Reddix ripped through the net at the buzzer to end Tuesday's first quarter. Eubank shook his head as Westville huddled up, the scoreboard at the arena he called home last season displaying the Wolves' 28-7 domination.
Then, the vibe changed. Westville scrapped for loose balls, drained a couple of 3s and got its swagger back behind point forward Josh DeChantal. The damage had already been done — Michigan City went on to win 88-36. Amid a back-and-forth second quarter, however, the Blackhawks may have found something.
“The effort wasn't a problem, and if we can have effort like that every game, we're gonna have a decent year,” Eubank said. “This was a big night for (our players). Playing in this gym in front of a pretty good crowd against a good 4A DAC basketball team, that's a tough first game for a lot of guys. I was proud of their competitive spirit; we've just got to clean up other aspects.”
Westville won't play another Class 4A team the rest of the season, and the Blackhawks weren't even scheduled to play Michigan City until this summer. The Wolves had an opening on their schedule, and coach John Boyd told Eubank he would agree to play if the Blackhawks could clear a slot.
The last game between a big-school Michigan City team and Westville was before the consolidation. Michigan City Rogers edged Westville 51-49 at the Michigan City Sectional.
Eubank spent six years as an assistant under Boyd, and Boyd said he has grown close with nearly Eubank's entire family. While Eubank's first game didn't go as planned, Westville's young core headlined by DeChantal and Jace Woods offers significant upside.
“He has the drive and the passion, the energy. He'll stay in the gym all night, watch film all night,” Boyd said. “At this time, I think that he's gonna be one of the better young coaches around.”
Players have noticed that passion, as Woods said Eubank preceded the game with a fiery pep talk that had the Blackhawks ready to battle. DeChantal and Woods both said the team is still adjusting to the large number of sets Eubank has added, and Boyd noted that it takes time for any coach to install his offense and instill key values.
Michigan City big man Rayshon Howard proved too much for Westville, overpowering smaller Blackhawks and blowing by defenders for clean looks at the rim en route to his 20 points. DeChantal led Westville with 13 points and helped the Blackhawks get some momentum in the second quarter, emphatically swatting two Wolves shots as orange-and-black-clad fans rose in celebration.
The Wolves' guards hit back, however, as Reddix and Desmond Hawkin combined for 32 points and six 3s in support of Howard. Boyd said Howard is “one of the better big men in the area” and showed a new side tonight — a side that could help him tear through the Duneland Athletic Conference.
“I think he established himself early, and that made our shooters get a lot more confident, because they were trying to double down on him,” Boyd said. “He didn't even play a whole lot tonight, but the bottom line is I thought he established himself as a presence, and that's what we've been asking him to do for four years.”