WHITING — Whiting point guard G’Angelo Reillo navigates the court with a level of control few players his age have.
The 6-foot-2 Reillo glides up the hardwood and strings together dribble-combo moves using his effortlessly smooth handle, leaving defenders frozen in their stances. In a game against Hebron on Jan. 25, Reillo stepped in front of a Hawks pass to set up a 2-on-1 fast break with Whiting down five late. Reillo slowly drew in the defender, then snapped a pass to a teammate for an open layup attempt as soon as his man committed.
Reillo’s deliberate pace and buttery skill at times make it seem like he’s coasting. Then, at game’s end, 30-plus points routinely show up on his line in the score book.
“I think that’s what people need to understand about him in order for him to be effective, because if I didn’t understand that about him, it’d be much tougher for me to coach him,” said Aubery DeNard, Reillo’s coach with Chicago AAU team Young & Reckless. “He seems relaxed, but really he is not. He’s just smooth.”
As Reillo racks up monster numbers for the Oilers — 22.1 points per game, 12.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 64 percent shooting — the senior hasn’t generated corresponding buzz. Starring at a smaller school known for football has its drawbacks, but Reillo has lifted Whiting to a seven-game win streak during a torrid stretch in which he became the Oilers’ all-time leading scorer with over 1,300 career points. He set the mark in the final regular-season game of his high school career against Clark on Friday.
When the Oilers start play in the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional against Roosevelt on Wednesday, Reillo will be hard to miss. Whiting coach Aaron Mercer said Reillo is the rare player who can serve as the engine of a good offense, and Reillo’s ability to involve his teammates has helped the Oilers surge.
“They feed off him,” Mercer said. “The reason the ball’s in his hands a lot is he has that much confidence. He’s not only a scorer. He finds guys.”
Reillo’s rise started, appropriately, in relative anonymity. For years, he has spent hours at local gyms like the Hammond Sportsplex and East Chicago YMCA polishing his skill. One day, DeNard heard about an explosive scorer in Indiana and reached out to Reillo via Instagram. More recognition started to come when Reillo joined up with Young & Reckless last summer.
DeNard said Reillo at times beat accomplished players in 1-on-1 games, such as former Chicago State Cougar Clarke Rosenberg, who currently plays professionally in Israel. With Young & Reckless, DeNard said Reillo got the chance to play against Division I-size big men, and that he showed he can step up a level in competition and still thrive. Young & Reckless played competitive games against well-known teams like the Oakland Soldiers.
DeNard said it’s difficult for scouts to evaluate the slender guard’s Division I potential. Chicago prospects play high school games against future top-level players all the time, but that’s rare for Whiting. So Reillo needed to prove his worth with Young & Reckless, which featured five other Division I players, according to DeNard.
Since then, Reillo has seen interest from UAB, Miami (Ohio) and Southern Utah. Much of his development has come on defense, where he makes up for his relative lack of strength with athleticism and instincts.
“I improved a lot (defensively),” Reillo said. “I’m a lengthy person. My arms are long, and I’m fast, so I just reach out, use my quick first step and get a steal.”
Reillo burned Washington Township — which features 6-foot-7 shot-blocker Austin Darnell — for 38 points on 17 of 21 shooting in an 85-83 overtime win on Feb. 15, and more performances like that could provide the extra bump he needs to play Division I.
Right now, he’s putting up such numbers without an outside jumper. While Reillo’s form looks smooth, he’s only 6 of 32 from 3 this season and shoots 56 percent from the free-throw line.
“The fact that he can consistently go and score on you at the rim and get to the rim that many times without you being able to address it, and you’re really trying to address it — I mean, (Washington Township) came out in a box and 1 — your whole team is zoned in on him, and you still can’t stop him from scoring, going to the basket? That’s like some Dwyane Wade-type stuff,” DeNard said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a Division I talent, it’s just hard to see that at the high school level.”
Reillo has already accomplished two of his stated goals from midseason by breaking Whiting out of a seven-game losing streak and breaking the school scoring record.
Next up? A memorable run at sectionals, Reillo hopes. Whiting would be an underdog if it were to reach the sectional final and face Times No. 6 Andrean, but Mercer takes solace in knowing he has one of the sectional’s top players.
“Not only in games, but in practices and everything else, he’s a true leader,” Mercer said. “He’s the first one to the gym. He’s the last one to leave. He calls me, and he wants to shoot around on his off days. That all goes into the player he is.”