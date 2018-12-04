MUNSTER — Tyler Zabrecky adjusted.
Munster’s senior point guard knew his role would change during his final season in the dome. The Mustangs added a few more scorers and had a couple return from injury this year. Zabrecky will still be counted on to be a shooter, but not a volume scorer.
“I still see myself as one of the guys who needs to score for us, just not as much,” Zabrecky said. “I’m perfectly fine with it if it means we win more, more often or by larger amounts. We have bigger goals this year. I have bigger goals this year than averaging 15 points or whatever. I’m fine with taking a step back as a scorer if everyone’s happier and we’re doing better as a team.”
Zabrecky really is the consummate team-first guy. He doesn’t blink as he talks in cliches about things like getting his teammates involved in the offense and guiding the underclassmen or building team chemistry.
He means it.
“I kind of see myself as the leader, on the court or off the court, especially through talking,” Zabrecky said. “I’m just doing what I’m supposed to, getting to practice early and staying late.”
He’s been a three-year starter for coach Mike Hackett, seeing the Mustangs program evolve from a 10-14 record during his freshman season to 13-12 the next to 17-7 last year. Munster is one of the Region’s top teams this season, ranked No. 2 in the area by The Times.
The Mustangs opened the year with four straight wins.
“Most of us seniors, we have seven of us, we came up during that sophomore year and it was kind of tough because there were a lot of ups and downs. We didn’t really know our roles and what was really going on,” Zabrecky said. “I think we’ve just grown from it. Getting all that game experience has really helped us get our identity.”
Hackett has a three-point approach to what he wants his team’s identity to be. It’s always expressed in the locker room before games. Munster wants to play hard, play smart and play together.
Zabrecky takes that to heart.
“Whoever comes to watch us, be it students or just a random fan, we want them walking out of here saying that we were the hardest-playing team they’ve ever seen, we play the most together they’ve ever seen and we’re the smartest team,” Zabrecky said. “We want to take care of the ball and we do what we need to do to pull out the ‘W.’”
He’s got offers from Indiana Northwest and Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois. But Zabrecky also is waiting to hear on potential academic scholarships that could point him toward his dream school of Notre Dame. He applied but hasn’t yet received a letter from the admissions office in South Bend.
“If I get the chance to play college basketball, I’ll definitely take it because I just love the game,” Zabrecky said.