Those were Munster head coach Mike Hackett’s instructions when Crown Point began to climb first within two possessions and then within one possession late in Friday’s sectional semifinal matchup.
Zabrecky may have had only three points when those orders were given but he proved why Hackett was so confident. His senior guard hit 6 of 6 free throws down the stretch to hold off a Crown Point run and secure a 50-45 Munster victory. The Mustangs advanced to a Class 4A sectional championship bout with Lowell on Saturday.
“At the end, when it started getting shaky, you’ve got to give our senior Tyler Zabrecky credit,” Hackett said. “No doubt. No doubt about it we wanted to get Tyler the ball.”
Munster (21-4) led Crown Point (14-9) by as many as 11 points in the first half and 10 at halftime but let the lead slip away late in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs got within three points with 35.2 seconds left but each time they got within a possession, Zabrecky was there to extend the Mustangs' lead.
He got the ball from senior leading scorer Jevon Morris off the inbounds. He drew the fouls. He hit the shots.
“I told my teammates I wanted the ball,” Zabrecky said. “I feel fully confident when I get up to the line. I knew our team needed them. I just wanted to do it for them. We worked so hard to get here to keep advancing.”
Next up for Munster is a game with Lowell after the Red Devils (12-12) held off an E.C. Central rally to win the night's first semifinal 55-50. Like Munster, Lowell led comfortably until late in the fourth quarter when E.C. Central (12-11) climbed within one point with less than a minute left.
But the combination of senior guard Dustin Hudak and sophomore guard Chris Mantis was too much. They combined for 38 points and hit four free throws in a row during crunch time to seal the win.
“They’re two of the best guards in the area,” Lowell coach Joe Delgado said of Hudak and Mantis. “They’ve been carrying us all year with their points, but they really hit the boards hard today. They handle the ball for us. They got some key stops. They’re two tough players.”
Saturday’s championship game tips off at 7 p.m. Munster beat Lowell 59-45 in their regular-season matchup.
“This is good,” Hudak said, “but our work's not done.”
Class 4A Boys Basketball Sectional - Crown Point vs Munster
