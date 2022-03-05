Brandon Trilli leads Munster to sectional championship over Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Nights like Saturday are what got Brandon Trilli excited when he moved to Munster from Arizona.

The Indiana high school basketball tournament, with all its pomp and history, is something folks in the state like to think is unique. Trilli had heard about it.

He got to experience it as he poured in 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and helped the Mustangs win a sectional championship with a 59-44 win over Lake Central.

“This is the greatest thing ever,” Trilli said. “I love it. It’s a great atmosphere. I’ve been looking forward to it since I moved here and I’m very happy.”

Trilli transferred in but Munster returned only two players with varsity experience from last season. The roster only has two seniors. The Mustangs only go seven or eight players deep in most games.

“This is sweet because it’s very unexpected,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “We played three really good games in this sectional. I’m just extremely proud of these kids.”

Trilli had 15 in the first half. He and David Cundiff provided a solid 1-2 punch for the Mustangs (22-4) as they rolled to a 30-15 lead by halftime. Cundiff scored seven of his nine in the second quarter.

The Mustangs won the game on the defensive end, though, holding the Indians scoreless for several stretches and contesting most of the shots they did get.

Lake Central (12-14) never led. It cut the lead to 46-35 after two Jake Smith 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter but never got any closer.

Indians coach Dave Milausnic said his team needed to try to drag Munster’s defense out of the lane and break it down off the dribble but wasn’t successful.

“We were going to need to be patient offensively and I think we settled real quick, had some live-ball turnovers and transition defense was just bad,” Milausnic said. “(Hackett’s) done a really nice job with them defensively. They’re much improved. They pack the paint well.”

Hackett said a few weeks ago, he told his coaches their team had no chance at a postseason title.

“These long hard practices finally started paying off. This is our one thing that we’ve been looking forward to,” Trilli said. “We’ve been more disciplined. We became more aware that we have the power to (win a sectional) if we put in the work. I think it’s really our coaches. They’re the reason that we won this.”

Lake Central has its leading scorer, Ethan Knopf, back for the postseason after he missed significant time with a nose injury. Knopf came off the bench earlier in the week with a mask. He started Saturday without a mask.

Brandon Escobedo led the Indians with 10 points.

“You just talk (in the locker room) about how much they meant to you, some of these guys we've known since second grade,” Milausnic said. “That’s all you can say.”

It’s Munster’s 12th sectional title, the first since 2019.

The Mustangs will play Penn in the first round of the Michigan City regional. The Kingsmen are led by one the state’s leading scorers in Markus Burton, who averages over 27 points per game.

