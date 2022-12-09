Brandon Trilli, Munster hold off Dominique Murphy, EC Central

EAST CHICAGO — Munster believes its run to the regional last season is still paying dividends.

The Mustangs went into a tough road environment Friday and did what they needed to do to pull away late for a 61-51 victory over EC Central in the Baratto Center.

“We have a lot of our guys from our team last year who came in and hit big shots, big 3-pointers when it was needed,” senior Brandon Trilli said. “Last year we built that confidence to be able to get our bench guys able to make those type of shots.”

Trilli led all scorers with 28, including going 14 for 14 from the free-throw line. After Cardinals guard Chris Striblin was called for a technical foul for arguing a foul, Trilli hit four free throws with just over a minute left to seal the victory.

“It feels good to get a win. Scoring will come. As long as we win, that’s all that matters to me,” he said.

The Cardinals have a big scorer of their own in Dominique Murphy, who had 25. Munster made the sophomore work for those points, though. Trilli said he was impressed by Murphy’s ability to hit shots with little space.

The Mustangs guarded him with multiple different players but Murphy made 10 of his 16 attempts, including three 3-pointers.

“I thought we did a decent job to make him take tough shots and he made tough shots all night. I’m extremely, extremely impressed with him. He’s a handful to guard,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said.

The teams traded the lead six times in the first half until Munster (5-0) gave itself some room with a four-point advantage at the break.

“Credit to EC. They played their hearts out. Coming here and playing is never easy,” Trilli said. “It felt like in the first half we were playing their style of basketball, like they were speeding us up. In the second half we played Munster basketball and it felt relaxed.”

The Mustangs missed some open looks in the first two quarters while the Cardinals (1-2) struggled to find good shots. EC Central made only 34% from the field in the first two quarters.

“We took a lot of good shots that, normally, I feel like we’d make those. But today we weren’t making them,” Hackett said. “My whole thing is that I want to take good shots. I don’t want to take bad shots and I don’t think we took very many bad ones today.”

Munster built a lead as large as 11 in the second half, saw it drop to only three and then climb back to 11 by the buzzer.

Hackett credited guard Nolan Kinsella with some of that. The junior guard became more aggressive going to the hoop and making backdoor cuts to both score and draw fouls. He finished with 15 points.

“(Kinsella) got us a little bit of a cushion and once we had had a cushion, we could really play our game,” Hackett said. “Then we have our own guy, Brandon Trilli, who we can give the ball to get some points or get fouled and go 14 out of 14 at the line, that’s really impressive.”

Striblin finished with 12 for the Cardinals.

