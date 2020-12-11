Breece Walls, Valparaiso race ahead of Lowell late

LOWELL — Valparaiso’s lead over Lowell stretched like a rubber band throughout the late stages of the first half and into the third quarter Friday. The Vikings built a double-digit lead only for the Red Devils to pull back within a few possessions. Then again.
Breece Walls finally got fed up with that early in the second half. The junior point guard went on to drop nine of his 14 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, to help lead Valparaiso to a 71-48 road win to begin its season.
“I was tired of getting up and then them coming back, so I just decided to do something about it,” Walls said. “The rest of the guys followed me, so I guess that’s what we needed at the time.”
Walls, now in his second year at starting point guard, highlighted a dominant second half that saw Valparaiso outscore Lowell 45-30 after an opening couple of quarters coach Barak Coolman said were essentially his players’ first opportunity to feel one another out.
Valparaiso’s season was scheduled to begin Nov. 25 but the Vikings (1-0) lost their opening three games as a result of COVID-19 contact tracing and a number of athletes needing to complete the mandatory number of practices after the Valparaiso football season ran deep into semistate. Lowell (2-2) was their first opponent.
“Right now, it’s a matter of trying to get to where we need to be as fast as possible, but it’s a slow process,” Coolman said. “We don’t expect to be where we need to be now, nor do we want to be. I was really proud of our effort. We didn’t do everything we needed to do right but we gave our energy.”
Lowell senior Chris Mantis threw down a dunk with a little more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter to pull the Red Devils within seven points only for the Vikings to outscore them 11-4 to close out the quarter in response.
Mantis went on to finish with 22 points on 10-of-21 shooting but Lowell wasn’t able to slow the Valparaiso offense down often enough to mount a proper comeback.
“We got their lead down but Valpo doesn’t hang their head,” Lowell coach Joe Delgado said. “They just keep playing hard, so they got some easy baskets right after that. We just couldn’t get consecutive stops in a row. They’re big. They’re strong. They’re athletic. They’re a team we strive to be like.”
Nowhere was Valpo’s athletic dominance on display more than in 6-foot-6 senior forward Cooper Jones. The Indiana football commit scored a game high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds.
“He plays so hard and is going to do whatever it takes,” Coolman said. “You come to expect that.”
Coolman, Delgado and Walls all brought up how thankful they were to even be playing basketball during the midst of a growing pandemic.
Valparaiso finally has game action under its belt while Lowell has already dealt with three varsity players missing time due to quarantines early in the season. Collectively, they’re two of many teams in the area still figuring themselves out in real time.
“I think that’s part of the reason why we did what we did in the second half,” Walls said. “You realize that this game even though it was our first could have been the last. You have no idea.”
