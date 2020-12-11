Breece Walls, Valparaiso race ahead of Lowell late

LOWELL — Valparaiso’s lead over Lowell stretched like a rubber band throughout the late stages of the first half and into the third quarter Friday. The Vikings built a double-digit lead only for the Red Devils to pull back within a few possessions. Then again.

Breece Walls finally got fed up with that early in the second half. The junior point guard went on to drop nine of his 14 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, to help lead Valparaiso to a 71-48 road win to begin its season.

“I was tired of getting up and then them coming back, so I just decided to do something about it,” Walls said. “The rest of the guys followed me, so I guess that’s what we needed at the time.”

Walls, now in his second year at starting point guard, highlighted a dominant second half that saw Valparaiso outscore Lowell 45-30 after an opening couple of quarters coach Barak Coolman said were essentially his players’ first opportunity to feel one another out.

Valparaiso’s season was scheduled to begin Nov. 25 but the Vikings (1-0) lost their opening three games as a result of COVID-19 contact tracing and a number of athletes needing to complete the mandatory number of practices after the Valparaiso football season ran deep into semistate. Lowell (2-2) was their first opponent.