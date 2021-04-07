Bryon Clouse returning home to lead Portage

The Wildcats also notched a program-record 24 wins during the 2019-20 campaign before the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

This season, Hanover Central finished 17-7 and claimed consecutive Greater South Shore Conference crowns.

"We've done a lot in nine years, and the last five years were the winningest five years ever in Hanover Central history," Clouse said. "I'm going to remember all of that and all of the kids that played for me. A lot of coaches say it, but the practices, the bus rides, the goofing around and having fun with all of the kids, that's something a lot of people don't get to see.

"I'm really going to miss all of that."

Prior to his nine seasons with the Wildcats, Clouse was the head coach at Lake Station for six years. The Eagles went 5-16 in his first season in 2006-07, but they posted three straight winning seasons during the last three years of his tenure.

Clouse said he is proud to have established a winning culture at Lake Station and Hanover Central, and he looks to carry that over to his alma mater.