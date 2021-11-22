Caleb Newman gives TF South a second scoring option

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — This could have been a pretty long winter for TF South if Xavier Lewis didn't get a little help.

The athletic 6-foot-7 wing with five Division I offers is the lone starter back from last spring's team and will be the focus of every opponent's scouting report.

So finding a second scoring option, especially one who can draw defenders away from Lewis inside, is job one for South this season.

Based on Monday night's 65-56 season-opening loss to Hillcrest in the Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom, Caleb Newman could be the answer.

The 5-11 senior found some open shots on the wings and made the Hawks pay, hitting six 3-pointers to tie Hillcrest's Marcus Glover for game scoring honors with 18 points.

"So I know coming into the year, 'X' being a four-year varsity starter (is) somebody who gets to the rim very easily," Newman said. "We knew on paper that's who teams are going to be watching for. What they didn't know is that I can hit that outside shot a bit.

"We knew him getting into the lane and them collapsing ... all of our guards will be able to hit our outside shots. That won't allow them to double 'X' or get inside on 'X' like that."