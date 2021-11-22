Caleb Newman gives TF South a second scoring option

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — This could have been a pretty long winter for TF South if Xavier Lewis didn't get a little help.
The athletic 6-foot-7 wing with five Division I offers is the lone starter back from last spring's team and will be the focus of every opponent's scouting report.
So finding a second scoring option, especially one who can draw defenders away from Lewis inside, is job one for South this season.
Based on Monday night's 65-56 season-opening loss to Hillcrest in the Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom, Caleb Newman could be the answer.
The 5-11 senior found some open shots on the wings and made the Hawks pay, hitting six 3-pointers to tie Hillcrest's Marcus Glover for game scoring honors with 18 points.
"So I know coming into the year, 'X' being a four-year varsity starter (is) somebody who gets to the rim very easily," Newman said. "We knew on paper that's who teams are going to be watching for. What they didn't know is that I can hit that outside shot a bit.
"We knew him getting into the lane and them collapsing ... all of our guards will be able to hit our outside shots. That won't allow them to double 'X' or get inside on 'X' like that."
That's the strategy South figures to lean on this season, and it worked pretty well after a rough start. Hillcrest, which is the perennial favorite in the South Suburban Blue, opened a 15-0 lead barely four minutes into the game.
"A little bit of it was nervousness, but some of it was just our first game together," Newman said. "We're trying to get our camaraderie together, our chemistry together."
South coach Todd Gillespie also saw some nerves early as his team adjusted to the Hawks' typical blend of size and speed.
"We fought back and made it a game, but we just need to execute better," Gillespie said. "If we had that same energy at the end that we needed to have in the first quarter, it could have been a close game (throughout)."
South was down by as many as 17 in the first quarter, but got within nine (38-29) on Sam Townsend's basket at 4:21 of the third quarter. Hillcrest responded with a 17-2 surge to go up 55-31 with 6:53 left.
But South outscored the Hawks 25-10 the rest of the way, capped by Newman's final 3 at the buzzer, to make the final score respectable.
Lewis scored 10 of his 13 points after halftime and added six rebounds. Lyonel Hodges Jr., a senior transfer from TF North, contributed nine points and eight rebounds, and Romello Ali scored eight off the bench.
"We've got to get some more time together and I think we're going to be good," Gillespie said.