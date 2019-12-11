Curtis Walton Jr. never had an opportunity to officially play basketball at Calumet.
The 14-year-old freshman, who was a linebacker on the football team, drowned in the school’s pool after an early-season practice and died on Sept. 12. Since his death, the Region has rallied around his family and the support will continue with a brief ceremony on Dec. 21, before the Warriors host Griffith in a Greater South Shore Conference game.
“I just wanted to make sure he had a spotlight shined on him from the basketball program,” Calumet boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson said. “He was a two-sport athlete and his dad played basketball. I just wanted to let (his family) know that we hadn’t forgot about him.”
Nelson had the chance to coach Walton during summer league scrimmages in the offseason and was also one of his teachers. He is still heartbroken that he won’t be able to share a laugh with the vibrant teenager but had nothing but praise for how Walton carried himself and represented his family.
The day after his passing, the Warriors routed Whiting 36-0 at home and went on to have one of the best seasons in program history to honor their fallen teammate. Calumet ended its remarkable capable one play away from winning its first sectional championship in school history and tied the school record for most wins in a season (nine).
Before 2019 comes to a close, Nelson felt that it was only right to celebrate Walton’s life once more, specifically against Griffith. The Warriors’ football team canceled its Week 6 matchup with the Panthers to attend the freshman’s funeral on Sept. 28.
“He was always smiling and willing to do extra without complaining,” Nelson said. “He loved people and always put a smile on people’s faces. After seeing him every day, it makes me sad not being able to talk to him and hear his voice and see him being a goofy teenager. That’s really why I wanted to do this.”
From a team perspective, Nel
son also said that honoring Walton is a tough reminder to his current players that their program will always be more about building relationships than on-court success.
Despite not being able to compete on the hardwood, Nelson made it clear that Walton will always be a part of the Calumet family.
“The Christmas cheer and holiday season is upon us, and his birthday is on the 25th, Christmas Day,” Nelson said. “So I just try to teach my guys that it’s not about us. It’s about the people around us. We bring joy to people. If you have a bad day, you can come see us play and we might bring some joy.”