Calumet feeds off coach Dominique Nelson's energy, overwhelms Lake Station

Senior guard Jacob Barry paced the Warriors with a season-high and team-high 15 points, highlighted by a few acrobatic layups and two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

"I like to drive. I like to get contact layups and and-ones," Barry said. "Every game we play, I try to do a crossover and get in the lane and just finish the layup with my left hand or right hand."

Fellow senior guard Jerrell Johnson added 13 points, junior forward Eric Martin had 12 points and senior guard Ronnie Starks chipped in with 10 points.

Martin made his presence felt around the basket and also made a few plays for his teammates.

"When I get (the ball) in the post, I usually create a double team," Martin said. "Then, I can either kick it back out to one of my guards, or if they don't double team me it's an easy score."

Martin and Barry both laughed when they were asked about Nelson's behavior on the sidelines, but they encouraged their coach to continue being himself. Without him, they don't think they could perform with the same level of intensity.

"Honestly, the energy he brings to the game, it (brings) us up," Barry said. "It gets the energy flowing through the gym and just makes us play better and more together."