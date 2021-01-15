Calumet feeds off coach Dominique Nelson's energy, overwhelms Lake Station

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — It doesn't matter that only a limited number of fans are allowed to attend high school basketball games in Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Calumet coach Dominique Nelson creates his own lively atmosphere whenever his team takes the floor, and that trend continued against Lake Station.
From cheering on his players after a made basket to doing jumping jacks as they stifled the Eagles with a full court press, Nelson expressed his passion in a variety of ways.
It resulted in the Warriors cruising to a 70-55 Greater South Shore Conference victory Friday night to remain unbeaten in conference play.
"I know that when I start, then they get started," Nelson said. "They mimic everything that I do, so I'm making sure that I'm good and that I have enough energy. My (assistant) coach Willie Cross reminds me that it's my fault if we don't have any energy, so I just try to keep them up and keep it positive."
Early on, Nelson said he wasn't pleased with his team's effort. At the end of the first quarter, leading 15-14, he scolded his players for "standing around" and not competing with any urgency. Calumet (5-4, 3-0) picked it up in the second quarter, and after halftime, the Warriors took it to another level.
Lake Station's players were hardly able to dribble the ball, let alone get a shot off, as Calumet's defenders forced turnover after turnover. Their pesky defense led to several scoring opportunities and allowed four players to score in double figures.
Senior guard Jacob Barry paced the Warriors with a season-high and team-high 15 points, highlighted by a few acrobatic layups and two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
"I like to drive. I like to get contact layups and and-ones," Barry said. "Every game we play, I try to do a crossover and get in the lane and just finish the layup with my left hand or right hand."
Fellow senior guard Jerrell Johnson added 13 points, junior forward Eric Martin had 12 points and senior guard Ronnie Starks chipped in with 10 points.
Martin made his presence felt around the basket and also made a few plays for his teammates.
"When I get (the ball) in the post, I usually create a double team," Martin said. "Then, I can either kick it back out to one of my guards, or if they don't double team me it's an easy score."
Martin and Barry both laughed when they were asked about Nelson's behavior on the sidelines, but they encouraged their coach to continue being himself. Without him, they don't think they could perform with the same level of intensity.
"Honestly, the energy he brings to the game, it (brings) us up," Barry said. "It gets the energy flowing through the gym and just makes us play better and more together."
Lake Station was held to six points and one made field goal in the third quarter. Eagles coach Bob Burke said the third period has been problematic for his team all season, and he hopes that his players can respond better after halftime moving forward.
Sophomore guards Willie Miller Jr. and Romeo Guerra tied for the game-high with 18 points apiece, but it wasn't enough to lead their squad to its first win of 2021.
Lake Station (6-5, 2-2) will have a chance to rebound Saturday at Hebron, while Calumet prepares to face Wheeler on the road Jan. 21.
"That's probably one of the best teams we've seen all year. With their length and their speed, I think now our players understand why we want them to do things a certain way against pressure like that," Burke said. "When we work on it in practice, they get away with the lazy passes and the no ball fakes and things like that. But when we sit down to watch this film, I think we can learn a lot from it."