CALUMET TWP. — If Da’vion Davis could redo the play, he wouldn’t change a thing.
When Calumet’s star senior scored during a basketball camp at Wabash College on Aug. 3, he landed on the hardwood just like he’d done countless times before. After the basket, he felt discomfort in his groin but didn’t think much of it as he ran back down the court.
"I came down after I laid (the ball) up. Then, it just started hurting,” said Davis, who turned 18 Tuesday. “The next day, I went to another camp, and I tried to do defensive slides, and I felt a pull. Ever since then, it’s been hurting.”
Part of being an athlete is continuing to compete despite some slight pain, but this was different.
He didn’t realize it at the time, but Davis had suffered a left hip labral tear — the same injury that derailed NBA guard Isaiah Thomas’ stellar career with the Celtics. In the following weeks, his left leg would flair up and force him to miss time with his team.
Davis went to rehab and therapy for two months trying to fix the issue before he finally got an MRI, and a doctor told him that it was indeed a left hip labral tear.
The senior broke down in tears when he received the worst new of his athletic career and realized that his final prep campaign was over before it even had a chance to start.
“I just thought of all of the stuff I can’t do anymore. I can’t put on No. 4 anymore,” Davis said. “I soaked on it for about a week or two. I’ve tried to move on from it and tried to be a better leader out here. That’s more (of) what I’m trying to do now. Be a better leader going forward for the college level.”
Davis will undergo surgery at the end of December, sidelining him for 6 to 8 months. The senior was just 59 points away from 1,000 points in his career and was on pace to break the Warriors’ all-time scoring record, which stands at 1,050 points.
Last season, he averaged a team-high 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Every year of his prep career, Davis raised his scoring average — highlighted by five 30-point performances last season — but he won’t have a chance to continue improving individually and collectively.
During his sophomore campaign, Davis helped Calumet win its first sectional title in 18 years with a game-high 26 points in a 53-39 Class 3A sectional championship win against Twin Lakes. After coming up just short of back-to-back sectional crowns in a 50-42 loss to Hanover Central last season, he was determined to lead the Warriors to another postseason trophy.
Even without Davis, Calumet coach Dominique Nelson said the program’s goals have remained the same. He admitted that it will be difficult to supplement Davis’ scoring ability and leadership, but Nelson’s main concern is Davis’ health. Nelson believes the senior will play in college and that he has the potential to go to an even further, so encouraging Davis to compete this season under him would've been selfish and negligent.
“I’ve always told him, ‘Your path is different. This is a part of your testimony,’” Nelson said. “He’s going to be a pro. I feel that he’s smart enough to have the grades because that’s never been an issue. He’s going to be a pro, and I’m willing to talk to whoever I know to help him get to that level because that’s what he wants.
“He just loves the game.”
Jerell Johnson is Calumet’s only returning full-time starter and was the team’s second-leading scorer last year at 7.5 points per game. The junior guard scored a team-high 22 points in the Warriors’ season-opening 84-64 loss to Victory Christian Academy on Saturday, and he thinks the 20-point defeat was a wakeup call for him and the rest of his teammates.
Opposing squads aren’t going to take it easy on them because their team isn't at full strength, and Johnson doesn’t want them to. He was disappointed when he found out Davis wouldn’t suit up for one last ride, but he views Davis’ injury as a reason for the program to come together rather than fall apart.
“I was heartbroken because that’s my teammate, that’s my brother,” Johnson said. “I really wanted him to play his senior year and get his 1,000 (points) and become the all-time leading scorer at Calumet, too. But as soon as he told me, I had to lock in and feel like it’s my time to step up.”
Johnson and Nelson said the team has made it a point to rally around Davis and have him feel included, even though he won’t take the floor this season. It’s a harsh reality that the senior has struggled to accept, but he’s still proud of what he was able to accomplish as a Warrior.
Aside from his individual accolades and emerging as one of the top scorers in the Region, Davis wants to be recognized as a player who helped transform Calumet’s culture. When he was a freshman, the Warriors finished 9-14. Now, the team is eyeing its second sectional championship in the past three years.
“When I came here, it wasn’t a lot of winning,” Davis said. “Me and Coach (Nelson) were trying to change the program and put it in another direction. I just want people to remember me and him and everyone here right now by how hard we played.
“We try to win every single day.”