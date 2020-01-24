Chesterton boys, CP girls win in routs

Wadding was two rebounds shy of a triple double, scoring 10 points with 10 assists and eight boards. He also had four blocks.

“That’s what he’s done all year,” Urban said. “People are always like ‘Well, he’s not averaging 35 points a game.’ But he’s unselfish, he’s close to a triple-double. He does so many things for us on both ends of the floor, and I hope that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Ty Smith was the most effective player for the Bulldogs, slashing to the basket on his way to 20 points to lead all scorers.

Girls

Crown Point 60, Chesterton 33: The Times No. 1 Bulldogs finished an undefeated conference slate to win consecutive DAC titles with a win over the No. 3 Trojans in the first game of the boys/girls doubleheader.

“We have a lot of great teams in our conference and tremendous coaches. To be able to go back to back, go 7-0 in the conference, says the world about my players and the assistant coaches that I have,” coach Chris Seibert said. “We didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder. We wanted sustained success.”

Crown Point (23-0, 7-0) pulled away in the second quarter, expanding the lead to 15. It only increased from there.