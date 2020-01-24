Chesterton boys, CP girls win in routs

CROWN POINT — Chesterton players just want to stay grounded.
The Trojans beat Crown Point 61-41 Friday, their second straight win by 20 points or more over a Duneland Athletic Conference foe. They're ranked No. 1 in the area and have crept into the state polls.
“We don’t let the outside noise get to our heads. It’s all fluff, as coach says,” senior Alex Schmidt said. “We come into every practice, every game, with the same mindset and that’s to take care of business. We just want to stay focused, keep doing what we’re doing.”
What Chesterton (14-1, 3-0) did Friday started with defense. It forced nine turnovers in the first quarter, leading 21-5 after eight minutes.
“Early, they were doing a lot with their cutters and motion stuff and I thought we did a good job,” coach Marc Urban said. “I thought it was a pretty good effort throughout.”
But the Trojans couldn’t maintain momentum after Crown Point (7-7, 1-2) switched to a zone defense. The Bulldogs held Chesterton to four points in the second quarter. The lead was 25-13 at halftime.
“They’re playing a zone to slow us down. We just got to do us and keep moving the ball,” Schmidt said. “We need to get down low to (Jake Wadding) and let him do his thing. He’ll make the right passes. He helps a lot in the zone. He’s the mustard.”
Wadding was two rebounds shy of a triple double, scoring 10 points with 10 assists and eight boards. He also had four blocks.
“That’s what he’s done all year,” Urban said. “People are always like ‘Well, he’s not averaging 35 points a game.’ But he’s unselfish, he’s close to a triple-double. He does so many things for us on both ends of the floor, and I hope that doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Ty Smith was the most effective player for the Bulldogs, slashing to the basket on his way to 20 points to lead all scorers.
Girls
Crown Point 60, Chesterton 33: The Times No. 1 Bulldogs finished an undefeated conference slate to win consecutive DAC titles with a win over the No. 3 Trojans in the first game of the boys/girls doubleheader.
“We have a lot of great teams in our conference and tremendous coaches. To be able to go back to back, go 7-0 in the conference, says the world about my players and the assistant coaches that I have,” coach Chris Seibert said. “We didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder. We wanted sustained success.”
Crown Point (23-0, 7-0) pulled away in the second quarter, expanding the lead to 15. It only increased from there.
“It means a lot to us because we work really hard to try to achieve goals and this was a big one for us,” junior Allie Govert said. “There’s a lot of girls that look up to us.”
Ashley Craycraft and Carley Balas each scored six for Chesterton (16-4, 5-2).