CHESTERTON — Sean Kasper found himself open pretty frequently early in Chesterton’s Duneland Athletic Conference game with Portage Friday.

The Trojans senior shot and made a 3-pointer in the first minute. Then he made two more and forced an Indians timeout.

“(Point guard Tyler Parrish) was passing it a lot to me and I was making my shots tonight,” Kasper said. “They were all just going in today. They were kind of laying off so I just took what they gave me and shot it.”

All five of Kasper's shots did go in. He had 15 points on five 3-pointers without a miss and was a big part of why Chesterton cruised to a 76-42 victory. The win, combined with Valparaiso’s win over Crown Point Friday, clinches the Duneland Athletic Conference title for the Trojans.

“We’ve got a big one next Friday (at Valparaiso),” coach Marc Urban, who didn’t know about the Vikings win after the game, said. “We have to go back through the process and what it takes to win. It’s always a tough game going (to Valparaiso). We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go.”

After Kasper got the Trojans (15-4, 6-0) out to that quick lead, they never looked back. It only grew from there.

“(Kasper’s) very capable of that. He can get hot in a hurry,” Urban said. “I thought the ones he took were really good threes and it was the right decision by the point guard. It wasn’t forced and it didn’t have a bad feel about it.”

As a team, Chesterton hit nine first-half 3-pointers. Parrish, usually the primary scorer, was creating space and finding teammates. He had seven assists at halftime.

“That’s showing the maturity in his game,” Urban said. “He understood he needed his other pieces to win.”

The Trojans were up 42-17 at halftime with almost everything seeming to go right.

“To play with that much confidence, when everyone’s playing as a team, no one’s scared to take a layup. If you pass, you have so much faith (in your teammate),” senior Nick Furmanek said. “The confidence is so high. You know they’re going to knock it down.”

Portage (12-7, 4-2) struggled with a Trojans full-court press that created multiple turnovers. It’s something Chesterton hasn’t done a lot of but does mix in sometimes, Urban said. The Trojans pressed some against both Warsaw and Culver in the last few weeks.

“We’ve been getting steals and switching things up and now I feel like we can do it more on just any type of layup,” Furmanek said. “It switches up the game, the pace of it.”

Even when the Indians were able to get the ball up across the midline, Chesterton stymied them in the halfcourt and made them work for every shot.

Justin Sims made things difficult for the Portage bigs, too. Sims put up 25 points, working at two levels. The Trojans junior hit a 3-pointer and played both face up and with his back to the basket, using his feet to find room. He also made all six of his free throw attempts and had three blocks.

“He stays after practice and gets shots in when not many of us do. He’s the guy who wants to do extra work,” Furmanek said.

Furmanek scored a career high 16 points, as well. Michael Wellman led Portage with 11.

