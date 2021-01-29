Chesterton features best defensive performance in nearly four years, beating Lake Central

CHESTERTON — Ahead of Lake Central by 13 coming out of a timeout midway through the third quarter the hoarse voice of Chesterton coach Marc Urban rose well above the crowd noise inside the Trojans’ gym.
“Do not get lazy,” Urban yelled as his players backpedaled into their defensive set.
They didn’t. They never did.
Chesterton junior Carson Parrish immediately responded to Urban’s directive with a steal leading fellow junior Chris Mullen to a layup the other way. Senior Charlie Eaton then got his hands on a pass the next defensive possession to set Parrish up for a layup of his own.
The sequence was commonplace in Times No. 2 Chesterton’s 40-24 win against Duneland Athletic Conference rival Lake Central. The Trojans' defense allowed its fewest points since giving up 22 to Boone Grove on Feb. 24, 2017 while holding the Indians to just 9-of-24 shooting from the field.
“One of the things we kind of focused on really getting better at from day one is becoming an elite defensive team,” senior Tyler Vanderwoude said. “We like to come in and try and lock all of our opponents up.”
Both Vanderwoude and Urban used the word “connected” when describing the culture within the program that allowed Chesterton to make such a defensive stand against a conference rival even without starters Sean Elliott, a senior, or junior Travis Grayson on the floor.
Grayson is expected to be back at practice Saturday, Urban said, after not feeling well the past couple of weeks. Elliott is still dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be back before the end of the season.
The return of Chesterton’s top two scorers combined with a defensive outing like Friday’s would make the Trojans (13-2, 4-0) a tough out come the postseason. Lake Central (9-6, 2-2) found that out firsthand.
“There’s times offensively where we’ve struggled to score a little bit, but (defense) carried us,” Urban said. “We’ve got five guys on the floor that are connected and doing a really good job defensively. We’re going to have to continue to do that as we move forward.”
Chesterton parlayed its defensive stops with long, drawn out offensive possessions that lingered for more than a minute multiple times. The Trojans moved the ball constantly and wouldn’t look to shoot until the Indians blinked and left someone open.
Vanderwoude scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor a game after admitting he was disappointed with an individual performance in Chesterton’s 61-49 loss to South Bend Adams.
“I was in that mindset that I’ve got to get back and do what I know I’m capable of doing,” he said. “I just came out here with that mindset and went at them.”
Lake Central seniors Kyle Ross and Nate Oakley both scored six points apiece but the Indians were never able to take control of the tempo and get into rhythm.
“They had some extremely long, well-executed possessions,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “We had trouble getting the personnel out there to speed them up, get a deflection or something like that. It was really kind of us chasing the whole game and them being able to have some nice, long possessions and get what they wanted to.”