Chesterton features best defensive performance in nearly four years, beating Lake Central

Grayson is expected to be back at practice Saturday, Urban said, after not feeling well the past couple of weeks. Elliott is still dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be back before the end of the season.

The return of Chesterton’s top two scorers combined with a defensive outing like Friday’s would make the Trojans (13-2, 4-0) a tough out come the postseason. Lake Central (9-6, 2-2) found that out firsthand.

“There’s times offensively where we’ve struggled to score a little bit, but (defense) carried us,” Urban said. “We’ve got five guys on the floor that are connected and doing a really good job defensively. We’re going to have to continue to do that as we move forward.”

Chesterton parlayed its defensive stops with long, drawn out offensive possessions that lingered for more than a minute multiple times. The Trojans moved the ball constantly and wouldn’t look to shoot until the Indians blinked and left someone open.

Vanderwoude scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor a game after admitting he was disappointed with an individual performance in Chesterton’s 61-49 loss to South Bend Adams.