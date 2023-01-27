Chesterton holds off Lake Central in DAC battle

CHESTERTON — Somebody needed to be a presence in the paint down the stretch for Chesterton on Friday.

The Trojans' 6-foot-6 forward George Vrahoretis was on the bench with an injury. Chesterton’s other 6-6 player, junior Justin Sims, spent much of the second half next to Vrahoretis with foul trouble.

“With Justin being out, we didn’t really have a big guy to get it in and we had an emphasis at the beginning of the game of getting post touches for (Sims) early to get some foul calls and get some points,” senior Nick Furmanek said. “With him being out, I knew I had to step up and make plays.”

Furmanek did just that, scoring seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter of a 49-47 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Lake Central in Porter County. The Indians rallied in the second half to make it close.

“I’m proud of our guys that we found a way to dig it out with Justin in some foul trouble,” Trojans coach Marc Urban said. “It was a good win for us.”

Lake Central (11-5, 1-3) led 6-2 early. Then Chesterton went on a 13-2 run to finish the first quarter, fueled by Tyler Parrish’s seven first-quarter points.

The Indians started the second quarter with another 6-2 run before the Trojans (11-4, 4-0) regained control. Chesterton led 26-17 at the break.

Lake Central charged back in the third quarter. Jacob Smith had 10 of his 12 points in that frame, including a pair of old-fashioned 3-point plays. A Dorien Beatty 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Indians a 36-35 advantage going into the final eight minutes.

“I thought defensively we became softer than we were in the first half and they started making some nice plays. They’ve got a lot of really nice pieces,” Urban said. “We blew some assignments there and we’ve got to correct that stuff but give them credit. They played well tonight.”

Furmanek and junior Nathan Nix spent much of the night dealing with Lake Central’s Brandon Escobedo and Smith, who the senior said are among the more physical frontcourts in the DAC.

"They're really big and they're strong. It's hard to stay in front of them. You just have to know that," Furmanek said.

Escobedo drew the fifth foul on Sims with seven seconds left. He missed the front end of a one-and-one, though, and Chesterton survived.

Lake Central was without coach Dave Milausnic, who picked up two technical fouls in the Indians’ overtime loss to Valparaiso last week and sat out, per IHSAA rules. Assistant coach Andy Gurnak took the helm in his stead.

Urban and Gurnak grew up playing with each other and coached together at Lake Central.

“He was such a good assistant for me for four years. He’s a great friend,” Urban said. “It was fun (to coach against him). I love that kid.”

Escobedo led the Indians with 14 points. Parrish scored 24 for the Trojans.