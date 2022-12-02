Chesterton overcomes cold shooting early, races past Morton

HAMMOND — Shooters shoot. Tyler Parrish is a shooter. So when the Chesterton junior missed his first four 3-point attempts Friday night, he didn’t stop getting it up.

His fifth went in. So did another in the fourth quarter. Eventually, Parrish scored a game-high 18 and the Trojans left Hessville with a 77-45 win over Morton.

“I’ve shot millions of shots. It’s just practice. You’re going to miss some. You’re going to make some. I never really get discouraged,” Parrish said. “I feel like we’ve all put in so much work, all of us, with our shot that you can’t not be confident. You have to keep the confidence up because they’re going to fall.”

The Trojans (2-0) had trouble shooting on the whole for most of the night. Chesterton scored the game’s first 10 points but saw several 3-point attempts and even layups rim out early. Not until the fourth quarter did shots seem to find the net consistently.

“We’ve got guys who can shoot the basketball but I feel like they were a little rushed early in the possessions. They’re still good shots for our guys and they’re going to go down. I have full confidence in that,” coach Marc Urban said. “If (Parrish) is open and he’s in rhythm, he has full go to let her rip. He’s a really good shooter, a really good player.”

Morton (0-2) didn't fair any better early. The Governors scored their first bucket almost six minutes into the game when Jeremiah Moore tallied an and-one on George Vrahoretis’s foul.

Morton was able to trade punches for portions of the game but Chesterton never came close to losing the lead. Governors junior Jeremiah Moore fouled out in the third quarter with seven points. He was the Governors biggest scoring threat to that point.

Senior Nick Furmanek, new to the Trojans starting lineup this season, scored 12 and drew two important charges before the game was put away in the second half. Urban said that brings his total to five charges drawn through two games.

Furmanek also made his first varsity 3-pointer.

“He’s spent a lot of time working on his shot so it was good to see (the 3-pointer),” Urban said. “(Charges) are gamechangers, no matter what the game is like. He’s been really productive for us and I’m really happy for him.”

Chesterton, ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A Associated Press poll and No. 12 overall by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Trojans doubled the lead with a 28-point frame.

Justin Sims scored 15 and Vrahoretis 14 for Chesterton. Justin Pack paced Morton with 15.

“It’s just like last year. I love these guys,” Parrish said. “We love being around each other. This is fun.”

