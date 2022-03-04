Chesterton overcomes halftime deficit, pushes past Merrillville

PORTAGE — Carson Parrish is a guard. Maybe a wing.

Chesterton coach Marc Urban said Parrish is taller than most people think and spends time after practice posting up, working in the paint.

It paid off Friday night, as the Trojans senior was needed where the posts usually live. His efforts were key to a second-half in which the Trojans overcame a deficit to eventually beat Merrillville 56-41 and advance to the Portage sectional championship.

Parrish finished with 13 points.

“I like to get in there mostly to find other teammates open, to get other people open. But then when it opens up I’ll get down there and lay it in,” Parrish said. “I was just really focused on doing my job out there, trying to get downhill and looking for other teammates but when it was open, I just really took what was open.”

Merrillville (9-15) got out in front 8-2 early in the first quarter and held that lead through halftime. The Trojans (25-0) had trouble navigating the 2-3 zone defense that the Pirates used to slow Valparaiso two nights earlier.

“They’re a good basketball team. They have a lot of juniors, a lot of seniors, so they’re old. Give them credit, they had a good gameplan but I felt our guys just stuck with it for 32 minutes,” Urban said.

Dixon and LaVonta Ash each went to the bench in the second quarter with two fouls, leaving Merrillville without a paint presence. Ash would eventually foul out.

Still, the Pirates led 26-21 at halftime. Merrillville led the Trojans at halftime during the regular season, as well.

Chesterton took over in the third quarter both, holding the Pirates to only three points Friday.

“We just didn’t do the little things it takes to win,” Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. “The ball just didn’t go in the hole in the third quarter. That’s something that we’ve got to take as men and live up to it.

Meanwhile, the Trojans were able to get penetration and touches around the basket in the second half. Patton said his team’s offense affected its defense.

“They did a really good job in that zone. They moved well. They rotated well and early we didn’t get it down low at all,” Urban said. “In the third quarter, we were able to get it down there a little bit and I think it softened us up a little bit and we were able to get stuff at the rim.”

Merrillville was in the semifinal after beating Valparaiso 45-37 Wednesday. The Vikings finished the season ranked No. 9 in the state polls. Chesterton is No. 1.

“I thought the way our season went, to be in contention to be able to play for a sectional championship, having to play two top 10 teams, I was very proud of my guys. I told them to keep their heads up,” Patton said. “They grew up throughout the whole year.”

The Trojans will play Portage in Saturday’s final.

“They’re playing in their house,” Urban said. “(Coach Bryon Clouse) will have their guys prepared. Kamari (Slaughter) is really good. They’ve got some guys who can really shoot it and they’re tough defensively so we’ll have our hands full.”

Travis Grayson also scored 13 and had 13 rebounds for Chesterton. AJ Dixon led the Pirates with 12.

